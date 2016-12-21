Changing Of The Police Guard In Downtown/Wooster Square

by Paul Bass | Dec 21, 2016 8:06 am

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Downtown, Wooster Square

Sgt. Jacqueline Hoyte said good-bye to Wooster Square and downtown neighbors — and promised to return to visit.

The good-bye took place at Tuesday night’s monthly Downtown Wooster Square Community Management Team meeting at City Hall.

Hoyte announced it was her last meeting. Starting Jan. 1, Sgt. Sean Maher will become the district’s new top cop.

Hoyte has been serving as the district’s interim manager since Nov. 1, when previous top cop Sgt. Roy Davis was transferred to the East Shore. Hoyte quickly earned the trust and appreciation of the district’s neighbors. She was doing double duty: She has served as the permanent district manager in Dixwell since this spring.

“We’re going to miss you,” neighbors told her at Tuesday night’s meeting.

“Dixwell was making noise: ‘Where is Sgt. Hoyte?’” she responded.

Neighbors urged to keep showing up at district events. “There’s the Cherry Blossom Festival,” one noted.

“I don’t go away that easily,” Hoyte said, at which point applause filled the room.

Hoyte told the group it will be in good hands with Maher, whom she described as “very progressive. He has tons of experience to bring.”

Before Maher steps in, Hoyte hopes to nip in the bud an uptick in car break-ins, six of which occurred in the district during the week that ended this past Sunday. Hoyte said she has received authorization to station extra-duty cops on the overnight shift at hot spots to try to get the problem under control.