Cops Say Thanks

by Samuel Hadelman | May 30, 2017 12:16 pm

| May 30, 2017 12:16 pm

Posted to: Legal Writes

City cops and firefighters lifted their voices to the tune of $6,000 to serve as pals for breast cancer research — and to help make summer “PAL” camp a success.

The $6,000 was raised at a recent “City Lights” charity talent show at which Officers Dana Martin and Steven Teague, firefighters Erika Bogan and Reggie Blakey, and local storeowners Willie Moore (of Forever Fitness) and William Gibbs (Custom Tees) performed to raise money for the police department’s Police Athletic League (PAL) camp and the New Haven Firebird Scholarship.

Some of the performers held a press conference at police headquarters Tuesday afternoon to thank supporters of the event and to present a $1,000 check from the proceeds to the New Haven Cancer Society to support breast cancer research. Thanked donors included Archie Moores, New Haven Job Corp., Vandome, Oriental Lodge #5, Dr. Pina Violano, New Haven County Silver Shields, New Haven Guardians, and the Fire and Police Insurance Association.

The PAL camp — which has grown from 50 to 300 kids — features weekly field trips, educational activities. and fishing trips It runs this year fromJuly 5 to Aug. 4. Click here for more info.