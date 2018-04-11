From The Forbidden City ...

by Staff | Apr 11, 2018 2:37 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Citizen Contributions, International

Yale-China Association, which is part of the official New Haven delegation visiting China to cement a new sister-city relationship with Changsha and try to attract new investment in New Haven, sent the following photos and write-ups from the trip.

The New Haven delegation visited Yali Middle School where they had a rich exchange of ideas and information on Changsha and New Haven. In the photo, Andy Wolf, Director of Arts, Culture, and Tourism for the City of New Haven, is talking with Yale Middle School students about the vibrant cultural, arts, and culinary culture in New Haven.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp addressed the audience at the Yale Center Beijing.

Ms. Gagne, a Yale-China teaching fellow, shared information on New Haven with her students.

The New Haven delegation received a warm reception from the Yale Center. Mayor Harp delivered a presentation on the benefits of doing business in and with New Haven.

The New Haven delegation spent two very full days exploring infrastructure and urban design that motivates civic pride of place. Above: A guided tour of absolutely amazing arts district that ignited investment in retail and residential. The 500-year-old iconic Forbidden City, a story of politics, intrigue and majestic influence on global architecture and culture. The Olympic Stadium, aka The Birdcage; elegant and gleaming, a symbol of national pride, achievement and modernity. Architecture and smart city planning matter!