Murphy To DREAMers: I’ve Got Your Back

Jan 9, 2017

“I’m going to fight like hell and will do everything in my power to stand up for you and your families,” U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy told a room full of young people in Fair Haven who fear an incoming president may kick them out of the country. “You are American and you are a part of the fabric of this country.” Murphy made that promise Sunday to more than 20 young so-called “DREAMers”, immigrants who came here as children and are pursuing their educations. They currently hold authorization to legally stay in the United States through the Deferred Action Childhood Arrival (DACA) program. Under President Barack Obama’s executive order, people who entered the U.S. as undocumented children, upon meeting certain conditions, could receive a work permit and a two-year period of deferral from deportation. Now, with President-Elect Donald Trump promising to crack down on illegal immigration, many of the people who met at the Junta for Progressive Action office on Grand Avenue on Sunday were nervous about the future of DACA, and their futures in the U.S. Could participation in the program have led to the creation of list of people to deport? Murphy responded that lawyers are exploring this question. He said the worst-case scenario would be that by complying with the law, people made themselves targets for punishment. “I still have a hard time believing Trump would go through with that,” he said. “The visual of ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] personnel rounding up people from their homes from that list would be an epic moral disaster for the country and an epic public relations disaster for Trump and the Republicans,” Denia Perez (pictured), who entered the country from Mexico when she was 11 months old, is now 27. As a student at Quinnipiac Law School, she has DACA protection. “There is always a risk in sharing information,” she said. “Politically, it wouldn’t make sense to target DACA beneficiaries but it is a fear people have.” At Sunday’s session, Murphy met with DACA beneficiaries and immigration reform activists including Connecticut Students for a Dream (C4D) co-founders Camila and Carolina Bortolleto, and Fair Haven Community Heath Center CEO Suzanne Lagarde at Junta. He said he wanted to listen to their concerns, provide his assessment of immigration reform and assure them of his commitment to their right to legally remain in the US. Junta Executive Director Sandra Trevino and Advocacy Director Ana Maria Rivera-Forastieri said they fear that the federal government will cut funding from “sanctuary cities” like New Haven that protect undocumented residents from deportation. Trump promised to do that last fall on the campaign trail. “In New Haven’s case, particularly because we have been for such a long time a welcoming city that really gives immigrants a dignified life, I think we will be a target,” said Rivera-Forastieri. Murphy sits on the Seat’s Appropriations Committee, which establishes how money is disbursed through the federal budget. He vowed to be an advocate for New Haven in that fight, saying that Republicans in both houses have tried to cut funding from cities based on immigration policies. Even with the backing of Republican majorities, such legislation would still need Democratic votes, he said. Furthermore, as president, Donald Trump will still need a law to prevent cities from receiving funds. “He could not withdraw funds on his personal whim from cities that he determines to not be adequately complying with immigration laws,” Murphy said. Murphy noted the Republicans in the House have resisted immigration reform. Opponents voice concerns that programs like DACA encourage illegal immigration. However, the Senate has historically shown bipartisan support for the DREAM (Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors) Act, which although it repeatedly failed to become law, established elements of the criterion for DACA beneficiaries. He also said there has been bipartisan Senate support for pathways of DREAMers to become citizens. Joseline Tlacomulcho, a DACA recipient, arrived in New Haven from Mexico when she was 8 months old. Now a 19-year-old studying political science and human rights at University of Connecticut, she asked whether educational institutions such as her college will be financially punished for protecting undocumented students from deportation. Jose Diaz, also in the country legally through DACA, is a 24-year-old student at Central Connecticut State College. He came to the U.S. from Mexico when he was 10. People know that he is undocumented and his parents are undocumented. Diaz has witnessed an escalation of bullying of immigrants, even at the college level, and professors are not doing much about it, he said. Several of the students said that the senator’s vocal and public support of them will help them feel more supported and protected in their classrooms, schools and the state which they now consider home. “Very few worthwhile things are easy and involve no risk,” said Murphy. He urged the students to continue to mobilize for immigrant rights. Murphy said internally, within Congress, and when Trump becomes president, he will continue to work to have their voices heard. Externally, he will advocate for immigration reform through the news media and other communication channels, he said. He said he plans to reprise his recent walk across the state to meet with constituents and invited the students to join him for part of his journey. He urged them to stay active at the local and state levels with leadership groups and assisting in helping to people who are eligible to vote to participate in mid-term elections. Some residents do not want New Haven to serve as a sanctuary city for those who entered the U.S. in violation of immigration laws. As one example, on WNHH’s “Dateline New Haven” program, Reverend Boise Kimber has objected to what he perceives at “special advantages” given to undocumented immigrants. However, Rivera said, on a local level, Junta is gearing up with three immediate priorities: The organization wants to revise the Trust Act, which limits how local law enforcement can cooperate with immigration enforcement. With C4D, Junta seeks to increase institutional aid for undocumented students. Finally, with local New Haven organizations, Junta is holding community defense workshops to prepare people to respond to immigration raids. Starting with schools, and parents of students, organizers hope to inform people of their rights and provide checklists of information they should have available for those given the power of attorney. Junta’s first workshop will be Saturday, Jan. 14. President Obama created the Deferred Action Childhood Arrival (DACA) program by executive order in 2012. People who had illegally entered the U.S. as children could receive a two-year period of deferred action from deportation and a permit allowing them to work. This executive order resulted from repeated failures of Congress to pass the DREAM (Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors) Act, which was first drafted in 2001. Lawmakers repeatedly and unsuccessfully reintroduced it in a variety of forms through 2011. Most people eligible for the DACA program had to meet criteria of the DREAM Act proposals: The applicant must have entered the US prior to his or her 16th birthday, prior to June 2007, and be under the age of 31 as of June 15, 2015. To be eligible the person must have been a student, a high school graduate or an honorably discharged military veteran. Plus, he or she could not have a felony or significant misdemeanor conviction or pose a threat to national security. Currently, there are approximately 740,000 DACA recipients. In efforts to keep families together, President Obama tried to expand the DACA program to include older individuals and parents, with the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA) order. However, a federal court placed a preliminary injunction upon the DAPA program. Reviewing the case in United States v. Texas, the U.S. Supreme Court on June 23, 2016 issued a split (4-4) decision. Thus, the lower court’s halting of the DAPA program still stands.

Comments

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on January 9, 2017 8:47am Hey Chris Muprhy.How come I never hear you talk about fighting for reparations for Black People?

posted by: 1644 on January 9, 2017 9:10am 1.

“You are American ..” No, they are not (at least not in the common meaning of the word), which is the crux of their problem. When I hear statements like this, or see some one with a sign calling themselves an “Undocumented America”, I think Trump may be onto something in saying that lots of illegal aliens voted.

2. The fact is, given that Reid and his fellow Democrats eviscerated the filibuster, the Republicans can do whatever they want to funding.

3. DACA recipients may soon get a lesson in the meaning of “deferred”. In any case, they have had an opportunity for a great, largely free education here. It should stand them well in their home countries, perhaps with a job for a multi-national corporation. Those who want to continue their higher education here can get student visas through the US embassy in their home country.

posted by: AverageTaxpayer on January 9, 2017 9:46am Out of curiosity, (and having just lost the Presidency on the issue),—what is Senator Murphy and the Democrats’ position on illegal immigration? Clearly we don’t believe in deporting the ten million plus people who are living here illegally, often with children who were born American citizens. However, the huge number of illegal workers has to be holding back wages and leading to greater unemployment for many Americans. Plus the creation of a permanent sub-class of undocumented workers,—without worker protections such as overtime rules, minimum wages, and unemployment and worker’s comp insurance,—is just ugly all around. (Imagine yourself an Amecian sheetrocker, trying to play by the rules yet still compete against other sheet-rocking businesses who are using off-the-books labor. How do you survive?) So what is Senator Murphy’s position on: 1. “Closing” the border and limiting the endless supply of cheap labor.

2. Creating much stiffer penalties for employers who employ undocumented workers. (And jail those who abuse them.)

3. Creating a national workers ID card or system, so that employers can’t make excuses that they were duped in the hiring process. Or is Murphy for a continuation of the status quo, completely disregarding the growing anxiety of America’s working class? Fwiw, and I don’t really know where I fully stand on this issue. But it is problematic, and it was one of the leading reasons our side just lost to a crazy clown like Trump.

posted by: Pat from Westville on January 9, 2017 11:28am First of all. 2 of the people in this story, Denia Perez and Joseline Tlacomulcho, came to the U. S. when they were 11 months and 8 months old respectively. This is the only country they’ve ever known. Secondly, undocumented workers do not “steal” jobs from Americans. They do the hard, backbreaking physical labor needed in harvesting our crops. Who do you think picks the blueberries, peaches, and countless other fruits and vegetabler? Not native-born Americans, as farmers in Alabama discovered in 2011-2012 when the state cracked down on the state’s undocumented. Overnight their workers vanished With crops ready to harvest, they advertised for replacements; those few who applied and began working left within a week or two. https://www.nytimes.com/2014/03/30/us/california-farmers-short-of-labor-and-patience.html?_r=0

https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/what-alabamas-failed-anti-immigration-law-can-teach-us-about-donald-trump

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/alabama-tried-a-donald-trump-style-immigration-law-it-failed-in-a-big-way/2015/08/22/2ae239a6-48f2-11e5-846d-02792f854297_story.html?utm_term=.3d88c6929638

http://www.forbes.com/sites/realspin/2012/05/17/the-law-of-unintended-consequences-georgias-immigration-law-backfires/#3b07cc1d404a

http://business.time.com/2012/09/21/bitter-harvest-u-s-farmers-blame-billion-dollar-losses-on-immigration-laws/ “Almost in unison, farmers complain that even when they are able to lure domestic workers to what often amounts to high-skilled, grueling work, it’s not long before they abandon the job.” Quote from the last article link above. Just some food (pun intended) for thought.

posted by: DonHonda on January 9, 2017 1:15pm The U.S. currently has eleven non immigrant guest worker visa programs.

http://travel.state.gov/content/visas/english/employment/temporary.html There is no cap on the number of workers allowed into the U.S. under the H-2A temporary agricultural guest worker visa program. http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/263529-funding-deal-hits-backlash-over-increase-in-worker-visas “The provision could more than triple the number of H-2B visas for foreign workers seeking jobs at hotels, theme parks, ski resorts, golf courses, landscaping businesses, restaurants and bars. The move is intended to boost the supply of non-agricultural seasonal workers.” http://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/USCIS/Resources/Resources for Congress/Congressional Reports/2011 National Immigration & Consular Conference Presentations/H-2A_and_H-2B_Visas.pdf Alabama had to bite the bullet and hire LEGAL Immigrants for its AG Industry: http://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2012-09-24/africans-relocate-to-alabama-to-fill-jobs-after-immigration-law

Africans Relocate to Alabama to Fill Jobs After Immigration Law “East Coast began calling Atlanta refugee agencies several months ago looking for legal immigrants to come to Alabama for a year, said Mbanfu, refugee employment director for Lutheran Services in Atlanta. He said the company would have taken as many refugees as he could refer. The agency connected East Coast with refugees who had been in the country three to five years, he said.”

posted by: AverageTaxpayer on January 9, 2017 1:16pm @ Pat—You rush to the extreme in an attempt to dismiss my very fair questions wholesale, and honestly you offer nothing to dent the assertion that a vast pool of undocumented workers depresses wages and boosts unemployment in the U.S. Fwiw, Americans will work hard picking crops, cleaning homes, building housing, serving in restaurants, etc.—but only at respectable wages. I agree that undocumented workers will regularly work for less, (and without worker protections), as that is kind of the whole point to this discussion. But tell me, how is that pool of cheap labor beneficial for working-class America? Look, the system is broken and there are things very wrong with the status quo. I’m not interested in demonizing or deporting the 10 million plus foreigners who are already here, working hard. Please, let’s give them a path to citizenship. But I would like to see something done to fix the system, and after this ungodly election I do want to know what the Democrats’ position is on the subject. The way many working people see it, politically, is that the Democrats (under Clinton’s free trade compacts), were complicit in shipping many jobs abroad. To top that off, Democrats also are seen to be in favor of “open” borders, allowing undocumented immigrants enter this country illegally, to compete against working-classs Americans. Between the two positions, it cost us the election and resulted in someone like Trump gaining the Presidency. So please, let’s don’t dismiss the issue. Instead I want to know what position Senator Murphy holds moving forward. Following the 2016 election, what should the Democrats’ position be on illegal immigration?

posted by: DonHonda on January 9, 2017 1:19pm http://usatoday30.usatoday.com/money/workplace/2009-09-13-plants_N.htm

Immigration raids yield jobs for legal workers ‘When federal agents descended on six meatpacking plants owned by Swift & Co. in December 2006, they rounded up nearly 1,300 suspected illegal immigrants that made up about 10% of the labor force at the plants. But the raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents did not cripple the company or the plants. In fact, they were back up and running at full staff within months by replacing those removed with a significant number of native-born Americans, according to a report by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS). “Whenever there’s an immigration raid, you find white, black and legal immigrant labor lining up to do those jobs that Americans will supposedly not do,” said Swain, who teaches law and political science.”

posted by: DonHonda on January 9, 2017 1:20pm http://www.newamericancivilrightsproject.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/Executive-Amnesty-Letter-October-2014.pdf “Civil Rights Commissioner Warns Obama Executive Amnesty Will Hurt Black, STEM Workers” “I write to express my concern regarding reports that you plan on issuing an executive order that purports to grant legal status and work authorization to millions of illegal immigrants after the November elections. My concerns center around the effect such grant of legal status will have on two subsets of American workers: low-skilled workers: particularly low-skilled black workers, and high-skilled STEM workers.” Here’s the US Commission on Civil Rights’ (USCCR) case against illegal immigration: http://www.usccr.gov/pubs/IllegImmig_10-14-10_430pm.pdf The Impact of Illegal Immigration on the Wages and Employment Opportunities of Black Workers (all quoted directly) Illegal immigration to the United States in recent decades has tended to depress both wages and employment rates for low-skilled American citizens, a disproportionate number of whom are black men (p3). Dr. Hanson‘s coauthored research suggested that a 10 percent immigrant-induced increase in the labor supply is associated with a 4 percent decrease in black wages, a 3.5 percent decrease in the black employment rate, and a 0.8 percent increase in the black incarceration rate (p5). These adjustments account for about 40 percent of the overall 18 percent decline in black employment rates and 10 of the 20 percentage point increase in the incarceration rate of black high school dropouts over the same period. Dr. Hanson noted that this influx reduced the employment rate of low- skill black men by eight percentage points (p6). In both his written and oral testimony, Professor Briggs stated that no issue has negatively ―affected the economic well-being of African Americans more than immigration. ... Dr. Briggs viewed such losses as a denial of basic civil rights and economic opportunity (p7).

posted by: AverageTaxpayer on January 9, 2017 1:30pm @Babz—Amen! I went to the CT DMV, and the nazi behind the counter pretended that I couldn’t get my license renewed without paying for a 12-year old parking ticket from Massachusetts, and an outstanding, 16-year old, $50 bureaucratic fee to the North Carolina DMV. Luckily I had the money to pay the outstanding $50 to the NC DMV, and the smarts to go online and discover that while the CT DMV could ask for payment of the Boston parking ticket, it wasn’t mandatory that I pay it in order to get a new license! But what is all that about, except voter suppression? If states are going to require state photo id to vote, that’s one thing. But to require poor people to pay back debts before getting said ID? Democrats should be screaming about these new laws, which have been passed specifically because they target poorer minority voters. Right now we have a federal government that doesn’t have majority support, but still stands ready to take this country backwards according to the radical right’s wishes. We need more leadership from people like Senator Murphy. Where he stands now is not enough.

posted by: 1644 on January 9, 2017 2:24pm Average: You can get an id. for $20. A driver’s license is a different matter. My personal opinion is that citizenship should be verified before voter registration and identification required to vote, but said identification should be free. Even $20 is essentially a poll tax. Voting is a constitutional right, driving is not.

posted by: Patricia Kane on January 9, 2017 2:32pm While Sen. Murphy is generally a thoughtful and knowledgeable public official, I wonder why he wasn’t pledging his support to the Latinx community while President Obama was deporting more immigrants than his predecessor ever did?

And remember, he endorsed HIllary Clinton before Bernie Sanders was even a candidate for the nomination. He was part of the establishment that fell in line for an unpopular candidate and part of the party that worked from inside the Democratic National Committee to insure Hillary’s nomination and worked against Sanders, a much more popular choice.

The Democrats are toothless tigers. Just ask the African-American community if they are better off after 8 years of Obama (another thoughtful and knowledgeable public offical).

According to Jonathan Pelto’s blog Wait, What?, Sen. Murphy has raised $21.5 million during his Congressional career. 54% from business, 22% from labor and 24% “ideology”. That includes $837,000 thru his political action committee MurphPAC./ . See full report at

http://jonathanpelto.com/2017/01/06/connecticut-congessional-delegation-raises-100-million/

posted by: Patricia Kane on January 9, 2017 2:41pm @1644. Your support for free verification for voting is reasonable. A larger concern than the negligible claims of voter fraud should be the systematic scrubbing of the rolls verified in both Florida and Michigan by numerous investigative reporters, most recently Greg Palast in The Intercept.

Firms have been hired to remove alleged felons & duplicate voters, but they removed largely African-Americans who largely vote Democrat. Thus the disparity in the number of voters counted in exit polls as opposed to the actual vote count. People voted but those votes did not count because they had been removed from the rolls without any notice or appeal.

This is the real crime. Stealing votes undermines everything we believe in.

And where are the investigations into these thefts of our representative democracy?

Where are the elected officials demanding justice?

I’m waiting.