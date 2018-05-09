Sections

Amid Destruction, Last Tenant Holds On

The Hill

Paul Bass PhotosDelores Robinson doesn’t find it eerie to live in the last occupied Church Street South apartment while a work crew rips apart all the buildings around her.

She’s not scared sleeping there alone with her 18-year-old granddaughter.

But when she’s not home — the thought of thieves coming back to steal her stuff and her plumbing ... that’s unnerving.

Or the idea of staying in a fleabag temporary hotel room, or moving out in “the woods,” like in the Brookside public-housing development on the far west side of town — that, too, unsettles her.

So while men maneuver Bobcats and backhoes to gut and tear apart the concrete village she has called home for the past 27 years, where she raised her four children, where she spent her own teenage years as well back in the 1970s, Robinson waits for word about when she, too, will finally leave.

Not that she’s eager to.

“I really don’t want to leave,” she said Tuesday afternoon while sitting outside her apartment with her cellphone out, anticipating a call about possible new apartments. “I know I have to. I’m going like everybody else.”

“Everybody else” once occupied 301 apartments in the 22-building federally subsidized apartment complex across from Union Station. Then, at the behest of New Haven Legal Assistance attorneys, government inspectors discovered mold problems that had been neglected for decades, crumbling roofs and porches, and other dangerous conditions that coincided with rampant asthma. Officials declared that everyone needed to be moved out and the complex torn down.

That was years ago. Officials originally promised to relocate all families by Christmas 2015. Finding new homes for all the families has proved harder than promised.

Now the complex’s owner, Massachusetts-based Northland Investment Corp., has begun in earnest dismantling the buildings.


The company is “doing ‘pre demo” work, which includes interior demo and abatement,” Chairman Larry Gottesdiener reported in an email message. Abcon Abatement & Demolition is overseeing the removal of asbestos, the current phase of the work, and then the demolition. Its crew was hard at work Tuesday on buildings in the northern half of the complex. The areas are now fenced off to the public, eliminating popular shortcuts from the train station to downtown.

“The [demolition] project is going to be a year and a half to get it down and cleaned up and everything else,” said Abcon Director Dan Masto.

City Building Official Jim Turcio said he expects to issue a permit for the full demolition later this week, once Abcon finishes with the asbestos. “It’s in the floors. It’s in the walls,” he said. Meanwhile, the city is working with Northland to secure financing for a 1,000-unit mixed-income complex that would include 300 “affordable” apartments.

Thomas Breen photoJosephine Falcon, who has lived in the neighboring subsidized Robert T. Wolfe apartments for the past four years, said Tuesday that she is happy to see the work moving forward.

“I used to look out my window,” she said, “and I’d see kids with no parents wandering around, and drug dealers in the back.” She said that she saw drug dealers working the back courtyard even after almost all of the tenants at the apartment complex had been relocated.

“Not everyone low income is bad,” she said. “People need to know that. But I would love to see New Haven get bigger and property values go up.”

The relocation of tenants has created a ghost town feel at Church Street South. Except at Jose Marti Court section nearest to the train station, which remains open, and where Delores Robinson remains with her granddaughter in a first-floor apartment.

Good Memories

Robinson, who fondly remembered living in Church Street South as a teen, moved back there in the early 1990s from Florida. The murderous Jungle Boys drug-dealing gang ruled the complex back then.

“I prayed and prayed,” she recalled. And her prayers came true: “My children never got involved in that.”

“I raised four children here,” said Robinson, who is 63. “They’ve all become productive citizens.”

When Northland and HANH’s development and management arm, the Glendower Group, started moving her neighbors out, Robinson wasn’t in a rush. She’s comfortable at Church Street South. She likes being on a bus line because she doesn’t drive. She likes living on the first floor because she has weak knees that need replacements.

Some of her neighbors went to live temporarily in hotels before finding new apartments. She heard horror stories from them, so she wouldn’t accept offers to do the same. “I’m so nervous about roaches and bedbugs,” she said. Plus, “I only want to move one time. I’m too old. I work 12-hour days.”

Complicating her move was her decision not to accept a portable federal Section 8 rental voucher that she could take to any participating landlord’s apartment in town. Most Church Street South families did take those vouchers. Twelve opted instead to move into projects that have subsidies directly attached to them (rather than to tenants) under Section 8(bb)(1) of the U.S. Housing Act of 1937. Robinson said she had heard too many horror stories about Section 8 landlords who rushed families out of apartments to make way for relatives, or who live far away and allow conditions to deteriorate.

Thomas Breen PhotoBut it proved hard to find owners of larger complexes to make apartments available under that program for Church Street South tenants. Eventually, the Glendower Group convinced most of the 12 families to accept Section 8 vouchers, according to Senior Vice-President Shenae Draughn.

Robinson remained a hold-out. She looked at some apartments. But she felt she needed one on the first floor. She wanted a city-style neighborhood, not the remote Brookside development behind West Rock. “I don’t like the woods. That’s creepy. I’d rather be here.” She wants to move to a complex like, say, Monterey Place in Dixwell or the newly rebuilt Farnam Courts at Grand Avenue and Hamilton Avenue.

“They have a right to say yea or nay whether or not we think it’s suitable,” Draughn said of the tenants to whom she shows potential apartments.

Paul Bass PhotoSo Robinson continues going to work for 12-hour shifts at Medtronic medical-device factory off I-91 Exit 8, then coming home to an otherwise abandoned Church Street South. At home, she feels safe. But she feels nervous while at work — because of the thieves who continually break into other apartments to steal the pipes. She had to ask management to replace her own doorknob after thieves tried unsuccessfully to break in. Several times her apartment flooded after thieves made off with the pipes in neighboring apartments.

Now Robinson has accepted fate: She told Glendower she’ll agree to a Section 8 voucher. She’s in the process of completing the paperwork to qualify. “If that’s what it takes for me to get out of here,” she said.

But the story may end with good news for her. Draughn said it’s looking like an apartment will be available at either Farnam (where the first rebuilt wing opened last week) or Monterey. “She’s in the process of completing paperwork,” Draughn said. She predicted that Robinson will be out of Church Street South — which will then be completely empty of tenants — within two weeks, assuming Robinson’s paperwork clears.

And assuming Robinson OKs the apartment. She said she wants to make sure she doesn’t need to ride an elevator to an upper floor. “I get creeped out” by elevators, she said.

“They have ground floors at Monterey Place?”

Thomas Breen contributed reporting.


Comments

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on May 9, 2018  3:34pm

Josephine Falcon, who has lived in the neighboring subsidized Robert T. Wolfe apartments for the past four years, said Tuesday that she is happy to see the work moving forward.“I used to look out my window,” she said, “and I’d see kids with no parents wandering around, and drug dealers in the back.” She said that she saw drug dealers working the back courtyard even after almost all of the tenants at the apartment complex had been relocated.“Not everyone low income is bad,” she said. “People need to know that. But I would love to see New Haven get bigger and property values go up.”

When the Gentrification Vampires Finish.New Haven will get bigger and property values go up. But you will not get to see it.You to will be goneThe Gentrification Vampires also have there eyes on Robert T. Wolfe apartments.

posted by: theNEWnewhaven on May 9, 2018  4:04pm

I don’t understand how I’m reading in MAY of 2018 an article about ONE resident holding up CSS’s redevelopment when she was mandated to be out of the CONDEMNDED property by DECEMBER of 2015?!

REALLY?! WHAT IS GOING ON? How is this real and not an article on The Onion?

She denied a VOUCHER to go ANYWHERE. That should be the end of her story.

She can live with one of her FOUR children.

On top of that,  she denies brand new structures like Brookside. WHAT?! 

WHAT, are y’all AFRIAD of by giving harder deadlines housing authority?

Clearly the LAWSUITS that everyone is hoping for, but that was to be expected.


....I have to wonder who is really in charge these days?!

Articles like this, the cost PER UNIT on the reconstruction of the G, the tax hike, our school’s saturation of admins…..

I can’t help but side with the MANY that are hemorrhaging from this state.

When do WE as residents get a voice on this ridiculousness?

This story (and the mindset behind it)  is a shocking to me, a CLEAR example of why Connecticut is shrinking / floundering as a community.

We need to make some drastic changes before the backbone of CT’s middle class is somewhere outside Charleston.

posted by: wendy1 on May 9, 2018  5:06pm

This lady DESERVES to be moved to a decent home or apt. in the neighborhood of her choice and her moving expenses should be paid for by the crooks who ran those rattraps.  I totally empathize…I hate moving…I hate leaving home and my neighbors and shops that know me for better or worse.  I hope her lawyer is pro bono and feisty.

posted by: Jonathan Hopkins on May 9, 2018  5:16pm

TNNH,
You may get some value out of looking through this:
https://newhavenurbanism.files.wordpress.com/2018/05/history-repeating_the-redevelopment-of-church-street-south-in-new-haven.pdf

There are many valid reasons why a tenant would not have wanted to move.
1) The private housing market that accepts Section 8 vouchers is riddled with slumlords.
2) Other housing options are farther from transportation, employment, cultural, shopping, and social destinations than CSS.
3) There were some perfectly fine apartments at CSS that did not suffer from issues related to mold and were much nicer than other subsidized housing units in the area.

The City has not yet approved Northland’s demolition permit. That is the reason why demolition has not progressed beyond “pre-demolition” work, not because of this tenant. December 2015 was the arbitrary date by which the Housing Authority and Northland hoped the relocation effort would be completed - not the date by which tenants had to relocate themselves. Relocation services are required for tenants of subsidized housing in situations like this where their apartment is condemned, or slated for demolition, or being renovated. It’s not the tenant’s voluntarily opting to leave - it’s them being forced out due to factors beyond their control, so its on the owner to provide adequate relocation services - as determined by the tenant.

It’s difficult and time consuming to find adequate housing for 288 families, which was the task undertaken beginning in October 2015. Some families did move out on their own early on, others were relocated to motels, others accepted portable vouchers. I happen to think the person highlighted in this article chose the best available option, which was a subsidized unit which will remain available for subsequent low income households in the future (unlike a portable Section 8 voucher which follows the tenant).

posted by: theNEWnewhaven on May 9, 2018  5:32pm

Wendy - “This lady DESERVES to be moved to a decent home or apt. in the neighborhood of her choice and her moving expenses should be paid for by the crooks who ran those rattraps.”

NO, She lost this type of advocacy when she DENIED the VOUCHER to move ANYWHERE: including a decent home or apartment in the neighborhood of her choice.

When you choose to stay on a low income housing list instead of taking a VOUCHER to go elsewhere, you get what you are GIVEN / What’s available. What choices do middle class people who get no subsidies provided?

Next y’all will be defending section 8 recipients when they points to Saint Ronan and says “That’s where I want to be”.

She had options, MANY. Elevators, Wooded surroundings, etc should NOT be the reason CSS is held up over TWO YEARS!