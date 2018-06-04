Finally Empty, Church Street South Ready To Disappear

by Paul Bass | Jun 4, 2018 9:03 am

Posted to: Housing, The Hill

They kept showing Delores Robinson possible new apartments, waiting until she found one where she felt comfortable.

Then, last week, someone stole the copper water piping leading into her apartment. She had a few hours to gather her belongings and move temporarily to the Village Suites on Long Wharf.

And the 50-year-old Church Street South complex finally had no one left living there.

That means demolition will now begin. The city has given the green light to the complex’s owner Northland Investment Corp., which had already begun pre-demolition work, to tear down the crumbling cinderblock 301-unit federally subsidized complex across from Union Station. The demolition is expected to occur over the next two weeks.

Years of federal inspections claimed the complex was safe. But then legal-aid lawsuits and city inspections revealed leaky roofs, deteriorating porches, and rampant mold that made it hard for families to breathe. The city condemned the property. Then two government agencies — the city government’s Livable City Initiative (LCI) and the housing authority’s management and development arm, the Glendower Group — worked for years to find new apartments for the 266 remaining families.

The process took far longer than expected. Robinson was the last tenant in the complex. She didn’t want to leave, though she knew she needed to. She was particular about what part of town she wanted to live in (not out on the fringes, like at Brookside) and what floor (first). She hung on as an Abcon Abatement & Demolition crew begin ripping out the guts of the other 21 buildings and as thieves grabbed the copper in the apartments surrounding hers.

(Click here to read a previous story detailing her final days at the complex.)

She kept trying to keep the thieves out of her apartment in Jose Marti Court; she worried when she was at work at her factory job that they’d nevertheless get in.

Last week they got close enough, stealing the main value and copper piping from the water utility room feeding her apartment, meaning she no longer had running water. Officials told her it was finally time to go.

The housing authority had just shown Robinson an apartment it had made available for her at the newly rebuilt Farnam Court development.

“It was beautiful,” she said. But she would have to take an elevator upstairs. “I specified the ground floor,” she said.

So for now she and five other families remain in motel rooms. This coming week, Robinson said, she has an appointment to see a vacant townhouse unit at the Beechwood Garden Complex at Whalley and Pendleton.

“Mrs. Robinson has a choice of several units,” LCI Executive Director Serena Neal-Sanjurjo said Sunday.

Northland CEO Larry Gottesdiener thanks LCI and the housing authority for their work in finding families new homes.

It “was a complex challenge,” Gottesdiener noted in a release, “and Northland is grateful for the Church Street South families’ patience, understanding, and flexibility throughout the process.”

Once demolition is complete, Northland and the city envision a new mixed-use, mixed-income complex rising on the property with up to 1,000 apartments, 30 percent of them subsidized for lower-income renters.

Key to that plan is obtaining federal or state affordable housing grants. The city has tried twice to obtain a $30 million grant under the federal government’s Project CHOICE program; its application has been rejected both times. The city’s preparing another application, hoping the third time’s the charm.

“We will keep trying,” Neal-Sanjurjo said, “until we get it.”



