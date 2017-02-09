Sections

Cig Tax Hike Splits City Legislators

Posted to: Health, State, 2017 session, True Vote

Lucy Gellman Photo Hartford — Pat Dillon smokes, but she doesn’t mind paying 45 cents more tax per pack to help solve Connecticut’s budget deficit. Robyn Porter doesn’t smoke — but many of her constituents do, and she doesn’t want to “punish” them.

The two New Haven state representatives offered those takes Wednesday after Gov. Dannel P. Malloy proposed proposed a $40.6 billion two-year budget that included raising the taxes on a pack of cigarettes by 45 cents, to bring the total cost to $4.35.

That’s on par with prices in New York, to which state budget chief Ben Barnes pointed as a standard of comparison.

The proposal split New Haven’s legislative delegation, which often votes unanimously or near-unanimously at the Capitol.

The butt-tax hike would help close an estimated $1.5 billion projected deficit in next year’s budget. Barnes estimated the tax hike would bring would add $59.8 million to state coffers. (Total revenue from cigarette taxes would total a projected $413.9 million up from $373.5 million in 2015-16 and a projected $371.1 million in 2016-17. )

The tax does not include synthetic smoking products like vapes and e-cigarettes, despite their fast-growing popularity among young adults.

Malloy is seeking bigger savings from labor savings and a new state-run Municipal Accountability Review Board. But a higher “sin tax” , he and Barnes wrote in the budget plan, would not just help bring in needed money. It could help cut down tobacco-related disease, which currently kills more people across the country than alcohol, AIDS, car crashes, illegal drugs, accidents, murders and suicides combined, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). (Malloy rejected a cigarette tax hike in 2014 when he was running for reelection and declaring he wouldn’t raise any taxes.)

The problem, argued Rep. Porter, whose district includes New Haven’s Newhallville neighborhood, is that it can also end up punishing poor people for their patterns of addiction without offering alternative treatment programs or therapies, like smoking cessation counseling. Lower-income people smoke at disproportionately higher rates.

Bad For The Poor?

“We cannot continue to balance this budget on on the backs of poor people,” Porter said after Malloy concluded a budget address to legislators in the House of Representatives. “I don’t favor regressive taxes because they tax poor people. We have money in the state that we’re not going after, so why this? We did this last year, and still came back with a deficit. What are we going to say when we do it again and come back with a deficit?”

New Haven State Rep. Juan Candelaria agreed.

“In the last budget they proposed an increase and I fought to lower it. I’ll fight again,” he said. “Although smoking is harmful, it’s a choice. I’m a smoker; I know the consequences. It’s my choice. Why should I pay an additional tax?  We cannot continue to tax smokers who are making that choice. It’s the same population—working individuals, low-income families “

“Let’s talk about more progressive policies that will bring revenue to the state of Connecticut,” he said, referencing his proposed bill 6961 granting tax relief to corporate businesses that would create jobs in the state, and proposed legalization of marijuana. “We’d be balancing and generating revenue from a different source. That’s what we need to be thinking about.”

New Haven State Sen. Gary Winfield and State Rep. Roland Lemar struck a similar, if slightly more ambivalent, tone.

“I’m not sure about the cigarette tax yet,” Winfield said. “Sin taxes in general that are regressive are seen as less egregious than a regressive tax which is not a sin tax, but I will await arguments.”

He added, however, that “the effect is penalizing poor people whether that is the intention or not.”

Lemar agreed. “The health care costs of addiction are extraordinary, so we’ll try to balance the regressivity of the tax with the potential benefit we would receive,” he said. He added that he had hoped the budget would consider taxing the ultra wealthy instead. 

Good For Everyone?

Other New Haven lawmakers praised the proposal because of its impact on ion public health and cardiovascular risk. According to studies by the Connecticut Tobacco and Health Trust Fund and the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, 13.5 percent of Connecticut adults (18 and over), and 10.6 percent of high school students smoked cigarettes in 2015. That’s already down from 15.4 percent for adults in 2014. In the view of Senate Majority Leader Martin Looney, that number—which still results in 4,900 deaths per year—could be even lower. 

“I fully support the increase,” he said. “Every time it [the tax] goes up, we see a decline in smokers.”

When asked about its possible effect on the poor, Looney responded that his focus is on the governor’s proposed cut to the Earned Income Tax Credit program, which exempts wages of lower-income earners from taxes. Looney originally authored the law that created that program and has fought to increase the credit in recent years. He said it’s more important to preserve that credit.

“We have to raise taxes somewhere, and that seems enough of a reason” for the cigarette tax hike, he said.

State Rep. Dillon echoed his statement, emphasizing potential impact on youth. The American Cancer Society estimates that “2,100 children (under 18) become new daily smokers each year” in Connecticut.

“Did I propose that [tobacco tax]? Because I should have,” she said, noting her own proposal to tax sugar-sweetened beverages. “It creates an extra barrier for young people, and reduces their activity [with tobacco]. They might not even start.”

“It’s absolutely regressive,” Dillon acknowledged. “But the strongest defense I can find [for the proposal] is that it delays, or stops, tobacco use for young people.”

A study released on youth consumption habits from the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids shows use plummeting as the national average price of a pack inched toward $6 in 2015. Several tobacco companies themselves, also quoted in the study, have pointed to raising tobacco taxes as the largest deterrent in purchasing their products. 

Dillon added that her own habits—she stopped smoking regularly years ago but “still binges” from time to time, particularly close to the end of legislative session—“have absolutely nothing to do with” how she feels about the tax. “And why should they?” she said.

Convening unofficially in the hallway after the meeting, New Haven Mayor Toni Harp (pictured with Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin) and mayoral Chief of Staff Tomas Reyes said said the proposed increase would help reduce tobacco use.

“Personally, I support raising taxes on cigarettes,” said Reyes, whose wife is in recovery after lung surgery. “But we ought to use some of the money in our communities. Cessation and mental health care—they are connected. So if we have an additional $60 million [in revenue], some of that needs to go to” health care efforts.

The state hasn’t always done that. A report titled “Broken Promises to Our Children” from Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids suggests that Connecticut is on track to “collect $519.7 million in revenue this year from the major settlement against tobacco companies, but will spend none of it on tobacco prevention programs.” That means it now ranks 50th out of 50 in preventative funding measures, down from 38th last year. Meanwhile the Connecticut Mental Health Center (CMHC), which leads a smoking cessation and prevention program and is a leader in research, is on the budgetary chopping block again this year.

“The thing about this tax is that there’s a huge public health component. We know smoking leads to heart disease,” said Harp, calling herself “neutral” on the issue but noting the deleterious role of tobacco on cardiovascular health. (According to the American College of Cardiology, quitting smoking helps women cut their rate of heart attack by an almost immediate 50 percent). “One of the things that we are trying to do in New Haven is help people that are trying to get treatment for addiction.”

“Every single year they try and cut the CMHC and every single year the new haven delegation must use its political clout to keep it in the budget,” Harp added.

Following is a status report on bills of particular interest to New Haven before the state legislature this session:

The 2017 Agenda

Bill #StatusSummarySponsors
SB11/ HB5539In CommiteeWould legalize, tax recreational use of marijuana.Candelaria
Dillon
Lemar
Walker
Porter
et al
SB 17In CommiteeWould make certain undocumented immigrant students (DREAMers) eligible for state college financial aid.Looney
HB 5434In CommiteeWould have CT join with other states to elect the President based on popular, rather than Electoral College, vote.Winfield,
Porter
Albis
Elliott
D'Agostino
et al.
HB 5458In CommiteeWould establish electronic tolls on state highways.Genga
HB 5575In CommiteeWould regulate companies such as Uber and Lyft.Scanlon
HB 5589In CommiteeWould expand disclosure requirements for contributions to campaign funds.Dillon
Lemar
D'Agostino
Elliott
et al.
HB 5591In CommiteeWould require equal pay for employees doing comparable work.Dillon
Walker
Lemar
Albis
D'Agostino
Elliott
et al.
HB 5703In CommiteeWould have CT enter into an agreement with other states to limit "poaching" of each other's businesses.Lemar
HJ 13In CommiteeWould amend the state constitution to permit early voting.Lemar
HJ 16In CommiteeWould amend the state constitution to permit absentee voting for all voters.Lemar
SB 1/HB 6212In CommiteeWould require employers to provide paid family and medical leave for their employees.Looney
SB 2In CommiteeWould make the education funding formula more equitable.Duff
SB 8In CommiteeWould allow municipalities to adopt a 0.5% sales tax.Looney
SB 10In CommiteeWould strengthen hate crime laws.Winfield
SB 13/HB 6203/HB 6456In CommiteeWould increase the minimum wage.Looney
Winfield
et al.
Albis
Candelaria
D'Agostino
Elliott
Lemar
Paolillo
Porter
Walker
SB 137In CommiteeWould expand birth-to-three and provide universal pre-school, among other things.Gerratana
SJ 5In CommiteeWould amend the state constitution to create a "lock-box" for transportation funding.Duff
HB 5589In CommiteeWould create a cap on certain bond allocations.Dillon
Walker
Lemar
Albis
Elliott
et al.
HB 5912HB 6127In CommiteeWould establish a 1-cent/ounce tax on sugared beverages.Lemar
Elliott
et al.
HB 6554In CommiteeWould tax carried interest as ordinary income.Porter
Albis
Lemar
Elliott
Winfield
Candelaria
Dillon
D'Agostino
et al.
HB 5831In CommiteeWould provide bonding for transitional housing for NH female ex- offenders.Porter
Candelaria
Lemar
Winfield
Looney
Paolillo
SB 631In CommiteeWould provide bonding to make structural improvements to the Shubert Theatre.Winfield
Looney
Walker
Porter
Lemar
Candelaria
Paolillo
HB 6863In CommiteeWould authorize bonds for renovating the Barbell Club as a youth/ community center.Canelaria
Porter
Paolillo
Lemar
Winfield
SB 649In CommiteeWould allow local building officials to impose fines for building w/o a permit.Looney
Winfield
Walker
Candelaria
Lemar
Porter
Paolillo
Et al.
590/591In CommiteeWould limit police ccoperation w/Immigration and Customs Enforcement (590); establish an immigrant's bill of rightsWinfield
SB 20In CommiteeWould require affordability to be considered in reviewing proposed health insurance rate hikes.Looney

Comments

posted by: Anderson Scooper on February 9, 2017  8:53am

@ NHI—I’m not sure it is fair to prompt this discussion without showing, for context, how Connecticut’s cigarette taxes compare to those other states. (See link below) NY state currently has the highest cigarette tax in the country. Connecticut has the 2nd highest.

https://www.tobaccofreekids.org/research/factsheets/pdf/0222.pdf

posted by: the1king on February 9, 2017  9:08am

I don’t see what the issue is.  We should raise the cig tax and even more.  I’m sick and tired of that excuse of being bad for the poor.  Put that to the side.  Cigs are bad for you, you don’t need them to live.  In fact if you use them you will die.  Not only that it causes harm to innocent people mainly children.  It causes fires and people rich and poor just throw them on the ground.  If you don’t want to get taxed then don’t smoke.  Now if you are talking about raising taxes on baby diapers or having a tax on water then you have a point.  But raising a tax on cigs and alcohol should be added in.  Lastly the e-cigs and vapors should be added in.  Poor job by our reps who don’t support this.  They obviously want people to die.

posted by: southwest on February 9, 2017  9:51am

Please lLegislatures get a grip and pass the dam tax law it’s not like cigarettes is a nessary staple like food.. what about help care they keep saying people are paying to much especially if you are a smoker…so she don’t care about her constituents health care she want to continue to have them do risky behavior….some people we elect in these positions just don’t get it…all they want to do is grandstand….

posted by: informed on February 9, 2017  9:53am

So wait, I’m confused. The Mayor’s Chief of Staff says he’s pro cigarette tax and the mayor says she’s “neutral”? So did we, the taxpayers, pay for them to spend the day in Hartford just to observe proceedings for fun or to WEIGH IN with a clear perspective from the city and to ADVOCATE on behalf of what they’ve concluded is best? Why does this mayor always have “no opinion”, “no knowledge” or no interest in making a decision on ANY issue??? Leaders are supposed to LEAD, not observe and follow. Once again, what do YOU think, Mayor Toni??  Would the tax benefit or hurt your STRATEGY for the city? Do you have a strategy??? This is really getting frustrating!
Kudos to Porter, Candeleria, Dillon and Looney for at least taking a stand and explaining their respective positions, so we can decide to agree or disagree. That is leadership.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on February 9, 2017  12:21pm

What this tax will do is make more people buy loosies.

Proposed $2 cigarette tax sparks fear of sale of “loosies”

https://oaklandnorth.net/2016/10/19/proposed-2-cigarette-tax-sparks-fear-of-loosies/

My bad I forgot about this will be next tax.

5¢ Fee on Plastic Bags Is Approved by New York City Council

The ubiquitous, easily torn, often doubled-up plastic bags from the grocery store — hoarded by dog owners, despised by the environmentally concerned and occasionally caught in trees — will soon cost at least a nickel in New York City.The City Council voted 28 to 20 on Thursday to require certain retailers to collect a fee on each carryout bag, paper or plastic, with some exceptions. Mayor Bill de Blasio has expressed support for the measure.

https://www.nytimes.com/2016/05/06/nyregion/new-york-city-council-backs-5-cent-fee-on-plastic-bags.html?_r=0

Keep voting them in.

posted by: robn on February 9, 2017  12:58pm

Candelaria and Porter are completely uninformed when they express sentiments that the tax increase would hurt the poor. The US Surgeon General, the NIH, the CDC and others have repeatedly compiled data proving that increasing cigarette taxes reduce consumption. This is not only good for the poor because they’ll be healthier, but it is also good for them becuase it reserves limited health service dollars for matters not under their control (like just getting sick).
I’m sure someone will comment that there is a 2014 study by the Cato Institute claiming that taxes have minimal affect on consumption. This study is only notable in that it contradicts the majority of health experts and is published by a long time recipient of funds from the tobacco industry.

posted by: Peter99 on February 9, 2017  1:45pm

Smoking will flat out kill you. It just kills you slowly. Tobacco in all forms should be illegal to sell, use and possess. The vapors etc. should also be illegal to manufacture, sell, use or possess. People are ingesting pure nicotine which is a poison and will also slowly kill them. Anyone that still smokes is just plain ignorant. I speak as a person that quit three times, before I realized that I can not even have one without going back to smoking. I found myself reaching for my shirt pocket in certain situations for four to five years after I quit for the final time. I am now smoke free for over thirty years. My only regret is that I didn’t put the price of a pack in a jar for thirty years. It is hard to quit, damn hard. Do it for you and your family.

posted by: Noteworthy on February 9, 2017  1:48pm

Tired Song Hit Repeat Notes:

1. There is no greater objectionable and overused phrase than “balancing the budget on the backs of the poor.” That’s pure fantasy, a political talking point, a BS argument.

2. A cig tax does not balance the budget that has yet another deficit hole of $3 BILLION across the next two years. This deficit is in spite of history making BILLIONS in new taxes and fees passed in the last couple of years with all the same politicians in place.

3. They individually and collectively don’t know what the hell they are talking about and will once again, play follow the leader and vote as they’re told. For the record, Porter, Winfield and Co. should check in with the New Haven Health director - who might well tell them the smokers are not who they think they are.

4. As for the EITC - Looney’s pet - that he jammed through at the height of financial crisis and at the same time as the historical tax hikes was then costing $125 million per year. The governor only wants to trim 2.5% of that free money. The entire thing should be wiped out. It pays people a tax refund who pay no taxes. This means real taxpayers pay more in order for the state to pay them.

What’s on the table from the governor and the Democrats - is another massive tax hike. It will come in the form of fines, fees, use taxes, bottle taxes, tolls, sales tax increases and shifting state expenses to local governments and dramatically increasing healthcare costs by taxing hospitals.

There are no new ideas. Just new ways to shift responsibility and blame - new ways to dupe the pubic into thinking the dome dwellers have a clue about real life. Maybe they should all fly to another confab of liberals or another useless trade mission somewhere.

5.