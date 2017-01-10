Sections

Rose: Heed Us, Or Pay Your Own Bill

Posted to: City Hall, Legal Writes, True Vote, Board of Alders

Thomas Breen Photo Can the city’s chief legal adviser deny representation to a department head who refuses to heed his advice? Should the city have to foot the bill when a city employee then seeks outside counsel?

These two questions occupied the first half of a nearly three-hour meeting held by the Board of Alders Finance Committee at City Hall Monday night.

A unified front of alders pushed and pulled with city Corporation Counsel John Rose Jr.over just how far the city’s legal department should go to defend municipal employees caught up in legal disputes, especially when those clients disregard the advice offered by the city’s appointed attorneys.

The debate arose out of a motion that the alders at first found little to squabble over: Whether City Clerk Michael Smart be allowed to transfer $15,000 from his department’s “Other Contractual Services” account to his department’s “Legal Services” account. This money would be used to retain outside legal counsel in case his department should find itself in court over an ongoing dispute with former Deputy City Clerk Sally Brown, whom Smart put on indefinite paid leave last July for alleged insubordination.

Smart reassured alders that the money would be coming from within his department’s own existing budget, and that the money, if not used by the end of the fiscal year, could be deployed by the city’s budget director to shore up shortfalls elsewhere in the city’s budget. The alders unanimously approved the transfer request.

“I understand your department ended last year with a budget surplus, and that you’re projecting to end this year with another surplus,” Annex Alder and recently elected State Rep. Al Paolillo Jr. said with appreciation to the city clerk. “Thank you for being a good steward of your budget. That’s not always the case with departments in this city.”

Then the conversation shifted, quite dramatically, as the alders reviewed a letter sent from Corporation Counsel Rose’s office, which strongly advised Smart to issue Brown a letter of reprimand for allegedly altering a document (which Brown denied doing) and then bring her back to work rather than keep her on leave. To date, Smart has kept Brown on the payroll but out of the office.

Rose’s letter, as read aloud by Dixwell Alder Jeanette Morrison, ended with the following warning:

“If you should choose to ignore our legal advice and pursue further punishment or extend [Brown’s] administrative leave, let this letter serve as a warning that the City of New Haven may elect to deny coverage to you for any claimed damages by this employee should she file any suit or action against you in your individual or official capacity.”

“Is that legal?” Morrison asked with a start, raising a concern throughout the committee that any city employee could be left out to dry by the city’s top lawyers if he or she decides not to heed their advice.

Rose, who was already present in the aldermanic chambers, came to the front of the room to make his department’s case.

For the next hour or so, the alders and Rose went back and forth, back and forth, over just what the city’s legal department is required to do when city officials reject their advice but still expected representation.

For Rose, the point was moot, because Smart is not even involved in a lawsuit yet. Therefore, he argued, the budget transfer request was premature, ill-advised, and would establish bad precedent.

“I am not aware of any threatened or actual proposed litigation against the office of the city clerk at this time,” Rose said to the committee, explaining that neither Smart nor Brown had initiated or threatened any lawsuits to date. “This application [is] not something that this committee ought to be entertaining.”

“But that’s not the point,” Morrison offered in return. “Your office said, ‘If something comes up, we may elect not to defend you.’ So your office is being premature, saying that, whatever’s going on in this case, if a person decides to go at you, we may elect not to defend you.”

“If we give legal advice to a client, and that client determines not to take that legal advice, then that client may go outside and pay his own legal counsel, not using city funds,” Rose replied. “If you choose to ignore the legal advice from corporation counsel, and if you decide to seek outside counsel, you should do that on your own stick. It should be your own money, not the city’s money.”

Ultimately, the alders remained resolute in their decision to approve the motion, sympathetic to Smart’s argument that the budget transfer in preparation for a potential lawsuit was proactive rather than premature, especially considering that the case is now under review by the State’s Election Enforcement Committee and may indeed result in litigation soon. The fund transfer matter now goes to the full Board of Alders for approval.

But they left the chambers on slightly less certain ground as to whether or not the corporation counsel or city money has to support continuing to defend a city department head who declines to follow the office’s legal advice. That assurance, neither in explicit conflict or accordance with the corporation counsel’s charter, was left ambiguous as the committee adjourned for the night. Rose is expected to follow up with alders with a clarification of his office’s responsibilities in cases like these.

posted by: GroveStreet on January 10, 2017  8:48am

If MIchael Smart wants to reject the legal advice of his employer, he should be on his own. Has he ever been in the spotlight for doing something wise?

posted by: Inside 165 on January 10, 2017  9:45am

(Part 1)Per the City Charter
Sec. 2-162. - Legal services contracts.

No city official, employee or agency (except the board of education for contracts not exceeding one (1) year) shall engage any individual or firm to provide legal services to or on behalf of the city, nor shall any city funds be spent or obligated for such purpose, without prior aldermanic approval. The corporation counsel shall submit requests for such approval (other than those originating with the board of aldermen) to the president of said board on behalf of the originating agency, official or employee. All requests for such approval shall be accompanied by a draft of the contract to which the request pertains. Approval by said board shall be required unless approved by at least two (2) members of aldermanic leadership, which for these purposes shall be its president, majority leader and minority leader. A copy of each legal services contract executed on behalf of the city shall be filed promptly with the controller, city clerk and corporation counsel.


Ok so let’s break this down a bit. First off Smart has no authority and ultimately violates the charter just by engaging outside counsel on any issue regardless of compensation.

Secondly the submission to the BOA for services of outside legal counsel has to be submitted by the Corporation Counsel, not by Smart.

This far it seems Smart has violated to provisions of the charter by engaging legal counsel as stated in previous articles on this issue and submitting a request for legal counsel directly to the BOA and side stepping the Corporation Counsel.

Now let’s looks at this simple yet seemingly confusing issue of liability and disregarding the Corporation Cousels legal advice. Here’s an example of a logical extreme. Let’s say the police chief is accused of sexually harassing a female officer. This harassment alleges the Chief makes sexually suggestive comments, pats her on the ass when he says good morning and says she can’t have certain

posted by: OverTheRiverThruTheHood on January 10, 2017  9:56am

Paid leave since July?! My taxes have been paying for someone to do nothing for 6 months?! What the hell? Either fire her, or put her to work. I’d love to get paid to not go to work, but that’s not how the world works outside of city hall. ridiculous.

posted by: Inside 165 on January 10, 2017  10:34am

(Part 2)

because women just can’t do it in his opinion. She files a complaint through the City’s human resource department. The Chief, upon being informed of her complaint placed her on paid leave.

The Corporation counsel and Human Resources/Labor Relations reviews the allegations and also is made aware that the employee was placed on leave.

They determine that the Officer should be returned to duty and that the Chiefs behavior is innapripiate. They instruct the Chief to return her to work and to not act in the manner that has been alleged by the employee. The Chief says “I’m not returning her to work and as far as I’m concerned I don’t thing anything I’ve done was wrong”.

The Corporation Counsel says if you don’t take our advice your on your own with reguards to being defended and possible liability.

The Chief says that he will get his own lawyer and asks for approval to transfer money to pay for it.

I know this example is extreme but the underlying issue is not the actions in the workplace but the disregard of the Corporation Counsels advice and the exposure not only to Smart but to us taxpayers for Smart disregarding OUR lawyers advice. Do you think that outside counsel who generally doesn’t get legal work from the City would look to resolve this matter when getting a few hundred an hour. Do you think Smarts ego would be so stubborn if he was the one truly on the hook for his ignorance.  I doubt it.

Unlike every other city employee the problem is Smart reports to no one. If he did like the example given above he could just be fired.  He is still accountable to us the taxpayers.

The Alders are misguided by political loyalties and have lost sight of common sense. Smarts actions are not only in conflict with the charter but driven by his ego with no regard to us. .

The advice I would give to Rose and the Labor Relations office is to just grant a grievance, if filed, to return Brown to work. That would be legal and binding and Smart couldn’t do squat

posted by: vpaul on January 10, 2017  11:37am

It seems that Inside is wrong, that there is no charter violation by Mr. Smart in seeking his own counsel. Everyone can hire private counsel, but not with City money. On that, Mr. Rose is correct.

But if litigation ensues, the City will be a party, since the Clerk is an agent of the City. Then Corp Counsel will have to determine if there is a conflict by his office representing both the City and the Clerk. Then if he decides there is, request for outside counsel should be made, per charter cited by Inside. But no way can the City “elect” not to defend the Clerk, either directly by counsel or indirectly by paying for outside counsel.

So Mr. Rose and Inside are ultimately correct:: the request is premature, and, as not submitted by Corp Counsel, should be denied.