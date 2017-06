by Staff | Jun 21, 2017 8:32 am

Posted to: Legal Writes, Board of Alders

In accordance with Article IV section 3 (a) and Article V section 1 (d) of the City Charter, 2013 revised, notice is hereby given of the enactment and approval of the following named ordinances:

• ORDINANCE AMENDMENT TO APPROPRIATING ORDINANCE # 1 AUTHORIZING BUDGET TRANSFER #133-17-3 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM THE OFFICE OF INFORMATION AND TECHNOLOGY IN THE AMOUNT OF THIRTY-THREE THOUSAND, FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS AND ZERO CENTS ($33,500), OFFICE OF ASSESSMENT IN THE AMOUNT FIFTY THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ZERO CENTS ($50,000) AND OFFICE OF BUILDING, INSPECTION AND ENFORCEMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF TWENTY-SIX THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ZERO CENTS ($26,000) TO THE LABOR RELATIONS LEGAL LAWYERS ACCOUNT IN THE AMOUNT OF EIGHTY-NINE THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS AND ZERO CENTS ($89,500) TO AMEND THE CURRENT LEGAL SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH THE LAW FIRM OF MCCARTER & ENGLISH, LLP AND LAW FIRM OF BERCHEM, MOSES & DEVLIN, P.C. AND TO THE OFFICE OF CORPORATION COUNSEL LEGAL LAWYERS ACCOUNT IN THE AMOUNT OF TWENTY THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ZERO CENTS ($20,000) TO AMEND THE CURRENT LEGAL SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH THE LAW FIRM OF HOWD & LUDORF, LLC.

• APPROPRIATING ORDINANCE #2, TAX LEVY AND REVENUE FOR CITY OF NEW HAVEN FOR FISCAL YEAR JULY 1, 2017 THROUGH JUNE 30, 2018

• APPROPRIATING ORDINANCE #3 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, FISCAL YEAR 2018

• APPROPRIATING ORDINANCE #4 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING ISSUANCE OF GENERAL OBLIGATION TAX ANTICIPATION NOTES AND/OR GENERAL OBLIGATION GRANT ANTICIPATION NOTES FISCAL YEAR 2018

• AN ORDINANCE AMENDMENT TO SECTION 17-201 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES AUTHORIZING ADDITIONS AND CHANGES IN THE TRANSPORTATION, TRAFFIC AND PARKING FEES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2017-2018.

• ORDINANCE RE: PETITION TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE TEXT OF ARTICLE I. DEFINITIONS; ARTICLE III RESIDENCE DISTRICTS SECTION 16 RH-2 DISTRICTS: GENERAL HIGH DENSITY; ARTICLE V, SECTION 42.0 (TABLE 3: USE TABLE), SECTION 43.0 (BULK AND YARD REGULATIONS FOR BUSINESS AND INDUSTRIAL DISTRICTS) AND SECTION 45.0 (REGULATIONS FOR PARKING, LOADING AND AUTOMOTIVE AND DRIVE-IN ESTABLISHMENTS).

Said ordinances are on file in the City Clerk’s Office, Room 204, Kennedy Mitchell Hall of Records, 200 Orange St., where they may be inspected or copies applied for and reference thereto is hereby made a part of this notice.

The aforementioned ordinances were enacted by the Board of Alders on June 5, 2017 by a vote of 24 yeas and 0 nays. And approved by the Mayor on June 14, 2017.

Said ordinances will become operative and in effect on June 14, 2017.

ATTEST:

Michael B. Smart, City Clerk