City Sets Stage For A&I

by Lucy Gellman | Jun 14, 2017 3:17 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Music, Business/ Economic Development, Parks, Downtown

This year’s International Festival of Arts & Ideas is getting an upgrade — a brand new stage, owned permanently by the city.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp made that announcement Wednesday morning on the New Haven Green, where the stage will stand until the end of the two-week festival. After the festival has ended, city employees will fold the stage into a trailer and transport it to the city’s maintenance facility on Park Road, where it will remain until a public speech, concert or event requires its use. It takes a day to assemble.

The $473,000, 40-by-40 foot apparatus comes from last year’s $1 million dollar grant from the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), a chunk of which has already gone toward electrical work, plumbing and water, and public wifi on the Green.

The addition of a stage — supervised and maintained by employees from the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Trees — is intended as a long-term cost-saving measure, said Harp at the event. In the past, both the city and the festival have had to rent stages for their events. The stage is expected to last for 30 years.

Annually, Market New Haven was “budgeting over $15,000 for stage costs,” said Parks, Recreation and Trees director Becky Bombero in an exchange after the event. Arts & Ideas was spending between $150,000 and $180,000 annually, estimated Festival Co-Director Chad Herzog. Herzog added that a rented stage usually took five days to set up; this one is easily collapsable, and goes up in a 24-hour period.

Erection, management and maintenance of the stage will be overseen by four long-time employees of the parks department — electrician Jim Wankowicz, carpenter Jim Hatrick, heavy equipment operator Don Iannuzzi and mechanic Sean O’Grady.

With the stage, “we’ve doubled down to amplify the city’s role as a heart of the region,” said Harp at the event. “Now the stage is ours, and we can leave it [here] for as long as we like.”

“But we won’t do that,” she added to a smattering of laughter from the crowd.

“This is where arts converge with engineering and ideas,” said city arts czar Andy Wolf. “I don’t have words for how transformative this is.”