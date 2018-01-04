“Bomb Cyclone” Blizzard Barrels In

by Paul Bass | Jan 4, 2018 8:16 am

New Haven schools and offices shut down while ticket-issuing parking enforcers and drivers of 67 plows began hitting the streets Thursday morning to tackle a volatile mix of sub-freezing temperatures, 40-mile-per-hour gusts, fast-dropping barometric pressure, and a foot of more of snow adding up to a “bomb cyclone.”

That’s the term forecasters have coined for the kind of storm beginning to wreak havoc all up and down the country’s eastern shoreline.

Relying on specialized information provided by a service called WeatherSentry, New Haven officials now expect prime time of the storm to occur not at rush hour Thursday morning, but between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., city emergency management chief Rick Fontana reported at 7:30. He said forecasts call for between 1 and 3 inches of snow to fall per hour at that time, and for gusts of wind to reach as high as 40 miles per hour all the way up to 4 p.m. The latest forecasts of snow accumulation range from 13 to 16 inches.

The city has declared a parking ban on the odd sides of all residential streets as well as on all downtown streets and emergency routes. Neighbors can move their cars to school parking lots. People can also park for $3 a day at the Granite Square and Temple Street garages.

CT Transit and the Greater New Haven Transit District’s “My Ride” buses were running as of 7:45 a.m., for now, although service has been halted at Bella Vista.

Traffic enforcers began their first sweep Thursday morning alongside public-works crews to ticket and tow cars illegally parked and in the way of plows.

City transit chief Doug Hausladen said his team is working hard to help people avoid getting towed rather than rack up tickets and tow jobs.

For instance, staffers used data from tickets issued in past storms to identify particular problem areas — like Farren Avenue, Grand Avenue, and Howard Avenue near Yale-New Haven Hospital — and distributed flyers overnight to warn people to move their cars. Staffers also broadcast warnings through microphones as they drove through neighborhoods.

The pictured heat map at the top of this story shows the problem areas targeted for flyers and broadcast announcements along emergency routes. At right is a map of routes crews were able to reach overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The green lines show routes completed by Thursday morning, yellow shows partially complete, and red denotes spots the crews didn’t get to.

“Wherever we failed the last storm in our communications, we double up. Every parking ticket and tow is a failure of communication. Every time we didn’t get to people, we try to get to them,” Hausladen said.

The city has mobilized a full fleet of 67 public-works and parks department plows along with help from private operators, Fontana said. Public works chief Jeff Pescosolido said his crews will work 16-hour shifts, possibly through clean-up Saturday night. “If we need to scale it back, we can scale it back,” but the city wants to be prepared for the most extreme scenario, Fontana said.

The city modified plow trucks this season so they can do double-duty depositing anti-icing material on the streets before the snow begins.

Both the city and state governments have ordered all “non-essential” employees to stay home Thursday. All city facilities, such as libraries, are closed.

The persistent bitter cold complicates efforts to keep people safe in the storm, of course. Local government’s Livable City Initiative (LCI) has been responding to calls from people who lack heat. In one case, staffers came across a boiler in which the water had frozen. That work will continue through the weekend, when temperatures are expected to fall below zero.



Click on the video to watch Fontana’s pre-storm briefing Wednesday afternoon at the Emergency Operations Center at 200 Orange St.

