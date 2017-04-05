City’s Blue-Collar Union Ratifies 5-Year Contract

by Markeshia Ricks | Apr 5, 2017 1:14 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: City Hall, Labor

Workers who keep city police vehicles running and keep park trees trimmed will get modest pay increases for the next five years, but some of those workers will be expected to contribute more toward their retirement, if a newly ratified contract gets alder approval.

The workers’ union, Local 71, which is part of UE Local 222, notified the city’s Office of Labor Relations that it has ratified a five-year agreement, according to a letter submitted to the Board of Alders. The union represents about 65 city employees and the contract covers the years starting with July 1, 2015 and ending June 30, 2020.

The agreement calls for an annual across the board wage increase of 0, 3, 2, 2.25, and 2.5 percent. The agreement notes that the 3 percent wage increase, for the 2016-2017, year is not retroactive.

Attorney Floyd Dugas, who represented the city in the negotiation with the union, said that that specific language is in the contract to ensure that the increase goes into effect only in the pay period after alders approve the agreement. Alders have until May 1 to approve the agreement.

Dugas said there aren’t really very many significant changes to the contract, though the city could save money on health care costs. The contract offers a “health incentive” plan that encourages the workers to move into a a higher deductible plan. That incentive involves the city funding 65 percent of that high deductible in 2017-2018, and then 50 percent after that for those who not only sign up for the high deductible plan, where deductibles are $2,000-$4,000, for those who seek preventative care, pursue early identification of health issues and work to better manage chronic health conditions.

Workers hired before Nov. 12, 2013 will see part of their base pay go toward offsetting the costs of retiree medical costs. The agreement calls for

deducting .25, .50, .75 and 1.25 percent for those costs. Like the pay increase, the first deduction will start with the pay period after the agreement is approved by alders.

Local 71 President Jim Wankowicz declined to comment until the deal is approved.