15 Of 16 Properties Still On The Table

by Markeshia Ricks | Apr 4, 2017 3:42 pm

New Haven might have to pay more than $1 to gain control of 15 neglected state-owned lots around town. But it’s closer to obtaining them.

The state legislature’s Government and Administration and Elections Committee last week voted unanimously in favor of a bill that would transfer Union Station as well as 15 parcels of “excess” property into the city’s hands.

The latest version calls for the city to pay the state $1 million to transfer ownership of the train station, and fair market value for at least one of the 16 parcels it originally sought from the state. It also would remove one piece of land from the bill altogether. The original version of the bill would have turned the train station on Union Avenue over to the city for nothing, while the parcels would have gone for $1 each. (Click here to read about the 16 parcels, and the problems they have created for New Haven.)

The bill now advances to the House of Representative for consideration.

Mayor Toni Harp said on her “Mayor Monday” program on WNHH radio that she supports the $1 million pric tag for Union Station. She also said she disagrees with the state that the city should have to pay for the portfolio of smaller lots. “It’s been sitting there empty. We’ve been taking care of it for years,” she said.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner James Redeker said in an interview Monday that he continues to oppose handing over parcels of state owned land for less than they’re worth in general, and one of the state’s largest assets for any amount of money in particular.

He argued that the state shouldn’t be left holding the bag on reimbursing the federal government for any money that entity invested in the properties in question.

Ultimately, it will be up to the legislature to decide. But even with the increased cost, city officials are supportive of the changes in the bill.

City legislative liaison Mike Harris said that of the 16 parcels proposed in the conveyance bill, only two have restrictions that would require a reimbursement from the federal government. That’s a corner sliver plot, likely acquired during I-95 overpass construction at 99 Stiles St., and another at 25 Kendall St. that was acquired for the I-95 project on the city’s East Shore. (Read more about the other 14 lots here.)

Harris said the city is prepared to move forward with the purchase of the Kendall Street lot at fair market value, and has a plan for integrating it into the city’s economic development strategy for the area. But it also is OK with not acquiring the Stiles Street property at this time for fair market value because it does not have a plan ready idea yet for that lot. The rest of the parcels in the bill, including 11 in the Route 34 West corridor, would all go to the city for $1 each.

The changes did not appease Commissioner Redeker. He also said that when it comes assets — like excess state-owned property that is worth money, or the train station — the state should act in the interest of maximizing profitability. That means if the city wants the land, it should pay what it’s worth, and at the very least in the case of the parcels, any sale for development orchestrated by the city should send that money back to the state’s coffers so that it might repay the federal government.

“The state should act in the interest of maximizing profitability for property we own for the purposes of the state and its taxpayers,” he said.

