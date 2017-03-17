Sections

Cop Disciplined, Reassigned After Sex Harassment Probe

Posted to: Legal Writes

Posted to: Legal Writes

Paul Bass Photo The police chief has suspended a “school resource officer” — a cop assigned to a school — for 10 days after an internal affairs investigation concluded that he acted improperly with a female student.

Police Chief Anthony Campbell announced the discipline at Thursday night’s monthly meeting of the Board of Police Commissioners, at which internal affairs chief Capt. Anthony Duff reported on the internal investigation.

The investigation centered on the complaint of a New Horizons High student that school resource officer Jeremie Elliott had shown her “unwanted sexual attention” by “standing too close, staring at her body,” making remarks on social media, and asking to meet her off school premises, according to the police.

IA found that the allegations were true and that the officer violated both a department general order forbidding conduct unbecoming an officer as well as a city policy governing use of government computers, Duff reported. His office sent the report to Campbell, who suspended Elliott for 10 days. Campbell said he has reassigned Elliott to patrol. He said Elliott will not work in the schools or in emergency services.

Comments

posted by: heightster77 on March 17, 2017  8:30am

Sounds like someone wasn’t listening in his own class.
http://www.newhavenindependent.org/index.php/archives/entry/officer_jeremie_elliott/

posted by: concerned_neighbor on March 17, 2017  9:43am

heightster77, nice catch! I’m an avid reader of NHI but I missed that story.

Editor:  Acting Chief Campbell’s response warrants follow up. “Campbell said he has reassigned Elliott to patrol. He said Elliott will not work in the schools or in emergency services.” Isn’t patrol equal to emergency services?

posted by: Legalbuff on March 17, 2017  10:44am

If the allegations of sexual harassment or bigger were true and proven this officer would of been more than suspended. The removal from the School Assignment would be protocol for anyone accused of this type of allegation. Remove them from the setting.