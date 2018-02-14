7 Cop Promotions OK’d

by Allan Appel | Feb 14, 2018 1:41 pm

Seven cops have moved up the ranks in New Haven’s police department, including a woman whose promotion had been previously delayed.

Rose Dell, who had scored third on the lieutenants exam in 2017, had had her promotion delayed due to an internal investigation on her handling of a video, evidence in a near-fatal dirt bike accident on Grand Avenue in October of last hear. She was later cleared, and Tuesday night the Board of Police Commissioners voted to approve her promotion to lieutenant.

The commissioners also approved the promotion of Herbie Johnson to assistant chief, succeeding recently retired Achilles “Archie” Generoso in the slot overseeing the detective bureau.

Johnson, who began his career 20 years ago as a patrol cop and then district manager in Fair Haven, said he is “honored and humbled by the recommendation.” Johnson has been acting as an understudy with Generoso for the past two years.

In answer to the commissioners’ round of questioning, which preceded the vote for each recommendee, Johnson recalled his walking beat experience at Quinnipiac Terrace and the support and encouragement of his district manager to attend meetings and block watches and to get to know the community. “Q Terrace was the greatest time for me,” Johnson said.

Commissioner Evelise Ribeiro asked Johnson what priorities he’ll focus on as assistant chief.

“I’d like to acquire more [technical] tools for officers, so officers on the street have direct communication.” He referenced how information from ShotSpotter, for example, is now available on officers’ phones, but that should be the beginning.

“I’d like to get our in-house system directly on the [mobile] phone so our officers in the field [for example] could pull a direct report, photos right to their phone,” he said.

In her remarks to the commissioners, Dell said that of her ten years on the force, the job that has most prepared her for the lieutenant’s role was her service in Internal Affairs. “Experience in writing general orders . That division has prepared me most.”

Dell’s most recent assignment has been to the chief’s office, where she implemented and oversaw the roll out of body cameras.

The commissioners vote to approve promotion of the following cops to sergeant: Richard Cotto; Edward Dunford; Christopher Fennessy; Joseph Roberts; and Carlos Conceicao, whose police work has led to his being named the Independent’s Cop of the Week a record four times.

At a time when the department is increasingly youthful and facing the departures of many in the upper ranks, seasoned supervision is in short supply. Campbell spoke to that point when he introduced the officers to the commissioners: “Promotion is an exciting time for the department. This group is the cream of the crop in the department. I’m looking forward to their taking us to new heights.”

The department will formally promote the officers at a public ceremony at Wilbur Cross High School Friday beginning at 6 p.m.