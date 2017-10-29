Cops Catch Up With “Wavy”

by Staff | Oct 29, 2017 3:09 pm

“Wavy” gets around. That fact helped him allegedly rob a young man of his iPhone8+. But it also helped the cops catch up with him.

Wavy, 18, lives in West Hills. He allegedly arranged with a 19-year-old he knows to meet him in the neighborhood with a 21-year-old friend around midnight, early Saturday morning. The plan was for Wavy to buy the 21-year-old’s phone.

Instead of buying the phone, Wavy allegedly pointed a gun at the pair and ran off with the phone, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman. The victims called the cops.

West Hills cop John Lalli recognized the nickname Wavy. He went to Wavy’s nearby residence.

“As officers spoke with [Wavy]’s mother, he descended the staircase. After a brief discussion, [Wavy] told Officer [David] Totino the phone was in his Timberland boots in his room. No gun was found,” Hartman reported in a release. After the victims identified Wavy as the assailant, the cops charged him with first-degree robbery and second-degree larceny.

Car, Alleged Their Go Airbone

Later Saturday, around 6 p.m., a cop almost got run over by a fleeing alleged car thief.

The confrontation took place in a lot at the summit of East Rock. New Haven and Hamden cops went there looking for a silver Subaru that the Orange police had reported stolen — and had “pinged” to that location.

Officer Christopher Boyle “spotted the car ... as the driver hopped a curb and made a run for it. He was heading directly for Officer [Robert] Stratton’s cruiser which was now blocking the summit lot exit,” Officer Hartman reported.

“Despite gigantic boulders on either side of the police car, the driver kept speeding up. The man behind the wheel opted for a boulder instead of the cruiser. The impact sent it airborne, inverting it in midair. The Subaru landed some 30 feet away in a ditch by the forest tree line.”

Cops pulled the driver, a 24-year-old Fair Haven man “from the overturned car and handcuffed him,” Hartman reported. The driver, complaining of pain, went to the hospital. New Haven police charged him with second-degree criminal attempt to commit assault , criminal attempt to commit assault on a police officer, interfering with a police officer, engaging in a pursuit, and reckless driving offenses. Not to mention driving without a license. Orange police were expected to add car-theft charges.

Cops also arrested a 36-year-old man and 20-year-old woman inside Kimbi’s Market on Kimberly Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. They’d received a call that the two were holding up the clerk, and caught the pair inside.