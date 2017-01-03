Chase Was On In Fatal Crash

by Paul Bass | Jan 3, 2017 8:39 am

Contrary to initial reports, cops may have been chasing a stolen Toyota Highlander as it flew up an embankment and crashed into a synagogue, killing both of the vehicle’s occupants.

New Haven police plan an internal investigation into why and how that chase took place. The crash took place at 1:35 a.m. Monday. Seventy minutes earlier, two men claiming to have a gun held up a man at Blake and Fitch Streets and stole his 2005 Toyota. An officer spotted the car around an hour later at Whalley and Winthrop. According to police, the officer called for back-up and then tried to “initiate a stop.” Then, in the words of a New Haven police department press release issued later Monday morning, “the driver fled from police. Minutes later, officers found the stolen car. It had crashed into the Congregation Beth El Keser [Israel] Synagogue, located at 85 Harrison Street.” Based on that official statement, statewide media continued reporting through Monday night that police had “lost sight of” the Toyota, and later “the car was then found crashed into the synagogue, police said.” At the scene early Monday, police officials concluded that there had been a chase and that the two men died in a police pursuit — which is why New Haven immediately asked the state police to take over the investigation, said Assistant Police Chief Tony Reyes. Under a policy agreed upon with the state prosecutor’s office, state police handle any local investigations into any “officer-involved” pursuit that ends in a fatality. “We’re not denying that there was a pursuit,” Reyes said. “The fact that we gave it to the state police meant” that the local cops recognized that a “police-involved pursuit” had preceded the crash. Surveillance video from the time of the incident shows three cars with flashing lights on the heels of a vehicle speeding up the hill on Whalley Avenue toward Harrison. The video was recorded from the security footage captured by a camera at Congregation Beth El Keser Israel (BEKI). The synagogue does not have a camera out front, where the crash occurred. It does have one in the parking lot behind the building. That camera recorded the footage appearing at the top of this story. In the far right-hand corner of the video, a vehicle is seen speeding up the hill of Whalley Avenue toward Harrison, where the city recently installed a traffic-calming divider, at 1:35:37 a.m. (Note: The synagogue video system’s timer is 10 minutes off. So in the video the time reads as 1:25:37.) Immediately following that vehicle, three cars with lights flashing appear on the screen, between the 41 and 46-second mark. It is obviously up to investigators to nail down the details of that video that laypeople cannot — such as which vehicles were which, how fast they were traveling. The Toyota smashed into an exterior wall of the synagogue, damaging a portion of the social hall. The wall is up a grassy embankment set back dozens of feet from Whalley Avenue. The only tread marks visible on the path to the wall it struck appear close to Whalley, not along the path to the building. The synagogue’s video shows police lights continuing to flash off a neighboring building (the empty former Hallock’s department store) from that point on. New Haven Probe Planned, Too Assistant Chief Reyes said that once state police complete their investigation into the fatal crash, the New Haven police will then conduct their own internal investigation. “We don’t want our investigation to impact their investigation,” he said. He said members of New Haven’s internal affairs unit were called to the scene Monday morning. New Haven’s internal probe will examine the decision to conduct the chase, Reyes said. Department policy allows officers to chase fleeing drivers if the case involves a “serious felony,” Reyes said. “In this particular case we have someone being held at gunpoint, or someone simulated a gun and carjacked them. So it is a serious felony.” The officer is supposed to radio in the chase, so that a supervisor can monitor it. That did happen in the early Monday morning incident, he said. “The question is going to be the ‘reasonableness’ of the chase,” Reyes said. Officers are supposed to weigh the benefits of a chase against the chase’s potential threat to public safety. Reyes said he couldn’t comment on details of the Monday morning incident until the state completed its investigation. “It’s important in these cases not to jump to conclusions,” but rather allow the investigations to arrive at factual conclusions, Reyes added. The two men who died in the crash were identified as Tommy Clayton Brown, 23, of New Haven, and Andrew Bolden-Velez, 20, of West Haven. More than a dozen of their friends and relatives gathered at the crash site to light memorial candles and pay respects. Inside the synagogue, the daily evening prayer took place as usual. Afterward, Tay Brown (pictured) arrived to pay his own respects to Tommy Brown. He said Tommy was his cousin and they grew up together in the Hill. He said his cousin’s first child is expected to be born in a couple of months. Note: The author of this story is a congregant at Beth El Keser Israel.

posted by: SparkJames on January 3, 2017 8:56am I actually think it’s good that people can express love despite the circumstances of death.

Still, that’s a pretty embarrassing way to go out.

We shouldn’t pretend that it’s not.

posted by: nib1 on January 3, 2017 9:11am Look, I understand that these guys carjacked someone and unfortunatley as the saying goes” when you live by the sword, you die by the sword”; however, I smell cover-up. The press release states that the officer found the car after the crashed, which implies there was no chase. The later AC Reyes states, “We’re not denying that there was a pursuit,” Reyes said. “The fact that we gave it to the state police meant” that the local cops recognized that a “police-involved pursuit” had preceded the crash.” Come on, really? How difficult would it have been to say it was a chase from the beginning through a press release? Seems to me that the officers lied initially but evidence was discovered that showed they were chasing the vehicles., i.e. ..video above. The press release is definitely contrary to what AC Reyes is saying. Now the police department is trying to back track? Unbelievable!

posted by: SparkJames on January 3, 2017 9:19am And it looks like commenter on yesterday’s story got it right: “posted by: EPDP on January 2, 2017 9:54am

This was a typical New Haven high speed police chase. The New Haven Police did not “lose sight of the car” that they were pursuing. They always say that after a high speed chase. The cops know that they are not supposed to endanger the public with these ridiculous Dukes of Hazard high speed police chases. A number of years ago I was a witness to a high speed police chase on Whitney Ave. The cops chased the car all the way downtown. The car ended up crashing into a utility pole downtown with people all over the place. The news release was the same as this one. The cops said that they had lost sight of the car. They did not lose sight of the car….

posted by: Mikelive on January 3, 2017 9:34am I’d hope they were at least following the criminals, if they weren’t maybe its time to just give up on policing the city and see what happens. I’m trying really hard to see the point of this article honestly.

posted by: alphabravocharlie on January 3, 2017 9:45am CSP does an outstanding job investigating these types of incidents and will establish the facts of the matter. The IA investigation will determine whether the officers involved followed policy. Let’s wait until these are completed before conclusions are drawn.

posted by: Brian Banks on January 3, 2017 10:14am @nib1 You are completely correct, the police should have acknowledged the pursuit in the initial press release. But, Reyes is also correct when he stated that immediately requesting the state to investigate the crash was essentially tacit acknowledgement that a pursuit occurred. I think that the person responsible for issuing the press release is at fault for not taking the time to confirm the facts of the incident. I doubt the information was extracted from a police report because the incident is under investigation. On a separate note, two people just died in a police pursuit and Assistant Chief Reyes is the only command level officer explaining the incident to the community. Meanwhile, one article over Campbell and Casanova are still giving interviews regarding who should be the Chief. I think their priorities are a bit askew. Carjacking, pursuit, crash, two dead as a result of police intervention and the chief is MIA. Really? The community deserves a little more. I understand that Campbell is a “nice guy,” but being the chief is not a popularity contest. Kudos to Reyes for recognizing what the Chief should be doing during times like these…

posted by: 3jan46 on January 3, 2017 10:27am Rob my car, my house, my person. Get in a car and drive like a bat out of hell and you can get away with it because the police should not pursue it!

Sorry to the families left behind but don’t blame the police when they try to do their jobs.

And go…........!!!!!

posted by: DrJay on January 3, 2017 11:55am From the video, looks like the police were 5 seconds behind. At 60 mph that’s about 90 feet. So the police may have lost sight of the car as it made the curve at the bottom of the hill and not witnessed the actual crash. I don’t know if the way that was articulated is confusing the picture. Anyway, it’s sad that these young men died. They should have been punished for their crimes but not with a death penalty. Let’s hope that this horrific crash is a deterrent to others who might think of fleeing the police.

posted by: Statestreeter on January 3, 2017 12:01pm Good for the cops for chasing these two. Most people think they can do anything in New Haven and just by stepping on the gas get away with it. They robbed someone at gunpoint and stole their car. They engaged officers in pursuit and crashed and died. Two less criminals and, presumably, one less gun off the streets. Are we supposed to feel bad? I certainly don’t!!!

posted by: Westville420 on January 3, 2017 12:22pm Thank You NHPD!!! Westville is safer because of your actions. We should not have to be afraid to sit at a red light in our Village. I will light a celebratory cigar vigil on my porch tonight in honor of you.

posted by: nib1 on January 3, 2017 12:28pm @Brian Banks - Couldn’t agree more. All of the in-fighting over the Chief’s spot., i.e. “mope”, etc. has taken precedent over more pressing issues. Two people are dead and there should have been a press conference. The other article about Casanova contemplating the Chief’s position states that Campbell is on vacation, so maybe Reyes was left in charge, which is why he responded. [Ed.: Reyes is in charge of patrol and was thus on the scene.]

posted by: markcbm on January 3, 2017 12:59pm DrJay, “They should have been punished for their crimes but not with a death penalty.” They chose to steal a car. They chose to stay in the stolen car and ride around. Upon being discovered, they chose to run from the police. The driver mishandled the vehicle and crashed the car. Maybe they shouldn’t have been chased at high speed, but make no mistake, they imposed their own death penalty upon themselves. A sad, macabre, teachable moment. Glad no innocent bystanders were injured.

posted by: Wilton Davis on January 3, 2017 1:59pm You could be saddened or not it depends on your Humanity the issue is the police LYING initially, which is the case with Police Department’s much too often and the only time they admit the truth is if there is video evidence. Very few rational people have a problem with police doing their job attempting to arrest someone that’s committed a crime, individual cops and their departments ALWAYS LIE initially and only tell the truth when there is video evidence disgusting, and common practice in police departments. The first commenter pointed it out yesterday he or she knew the cops for lying from the beginning Again for you of the school of thought that the police can do no wrong I have no problem with the police chasing anyone that is presumed to have committed a crime but the automatic lying that’s done by police departments is unacceptable.

posted by: EPDP on January 3, 2017 2:16pm It wasn’t long ago that a high speed police chase resulted in the death of two teenagers in Milford, and the conviction of the cowboy cop. See http://www.nhregister.com/article/NH/20130116/NEWS/301169999 I worked on a lawsuit a number of years ago that resulted in the death of a daughter of a cop who was killed during a high speed chase. If you google “police chase Connecticut” you will find many other cases with many innocent victims. There were no guns recovered. Nobody was in danger by letting these guys go other than the public from these Fast & Furious Boys in Blue. These cowboys are aggressive when it comes to speeding around in the safety of their souped up Dodge Chargers in Westville. But if you were to ask one of New Haven’s finest to patrol Dixwell Avenue or a housing project in the middle of the night on foot, fuhgetaboutit! Why do these blueboys chase the car thieves in Westville while letting the prostitutes and drug dealers freely roam the streets of Fair Haven and the Hill?

posted by: Nathan on January 3, 2017 2:31pm EPDP wrote: “Nobody was in danger by letting these guys go”. They committed a violent crime, carjacking the vehicle they were driving. They may have been reason to believe a weapon was used for that crime - the cops couldn’t know for sure at that point. There are guidelines that must be used for chases. The question is: are those guidelines reasonable and did this chase comply?

posted by: HIGC on January 3, 2017 3:18pm Hey Paul, So I can see a car “speeding” by before the police cars. It doesn’t look like an SUV I wonder if it was another car that saw the lights and took off. You mention,“The synagogue’s video shows police lights continuing to flash off a neighboring building (the empty former Hallock’s department store) from that point on.” You ended the video early so you can’t tell if they really continue to flash from that point on. Hmmmm

posted by: Nathan on January 3, 2017 4:05pm Are all NHPD vehicles equipped with video recording systems? If so, the recording from the lead vehicle would likely be revealing. If not - why???

posted by: Scamp on January 3, 2017 4:17pm @ Brian Banks, AC Reyes is “the only command level staff explaining the incident to the community” because he is the Chief in charge of patrol, the division in which the pursuing officers were working at the time of the crash. It’s not Campbell or Casanova’s job to usurp Chief Reyes’ authority over his division. That would compromise the organizational structure of the department, which would then be more fodder for (your) criticism. Ultimately, this story is about a carjacking and it’s aftermath, which left two men dead and an additional man victimized. Perhaps there’s a better forum for stating (again) that being just (only?) a “nice guy” doesn’t qualify one to be Chief.

posted by: Concord on January 3, 2017 5:26pm NHPD doing their job!! Condolences to the family’s that lost loved ones.