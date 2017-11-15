Cops Nab Alleged Serial Bank Robber

by Staff | Nov 15, 2017 2:58 pm

“Bank tellers have one less worry after a suspected serial bank robber was arrested by New Haven detectives,”

So reports police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

On Nov. 6, at 8:46 a.m., a lone man entered the Key Bank at 195 Church St. and passed a note to the teller demanding cash, Hartman wrote in a release. The teller handed over some money and the crook took back his note and left the bank. The man left the scene in the taxicab he’d arrived in.

Five days later, at 11:52 a.m., a man walked into the Webster Bank branch at 894 Whalley Ave. He waited in line for the teller. The teller complied with the man’s written demand for cash, handing him over a dye-pack laden bundle of currency, according to Hartman. Once outside, the robber headed for his getaway car – a hired taxicab. The dye-pack detonated before he got away. He sorted through the bills, taking only those that weren’t covered in dye, and fled on foot, according to Hartman

Then just two days later at 9:17 a.m., the same man entered the Key Bank building at 201 Grand Ave. Again, passing a note to a teller and demanding money. With a handful of cash, he left the bank. The dye-pack exploded as the crook headed to his getaway car – another taxicab, according to Hartman.

Detectives Jessica Stone and Michael DeFonzo took up the investigation. With clear surveillance images and the uniqueness of using taxicabs to get away, the detectives set out to determine if the three robberies were committed by the same man, according to Hartman. And it turns out they were. While there were no passenger records, the third cabbie remembered his fare’s destination.

The passenger was taken to the Econo Lodge motel at 370 Highland St. in neighboring West Haven. Officers from West Haven and New Haven teamed up “to scope the place out,” Hartman wrote. And the timing was perfect because the suspect, a 40-year-old man from Hamden, strolled in and was arrested, according to Hartman.

“There were three avenues the detectives went down,” Sgt. Gary Hammill, Robbery & Burglary Unit supervisor, was quoted as saying in a press release. “Each had intersections. These investigations needed to be connected at so many of them. The detectives… followed the map they’d made in expert fashion.”