Cops’ Phone Line Down

by Staff | Apr 24, 2018 10:45 am

The police department’s non-emergency phone line (203-946-6316) is not working Tuesday morning. As technicians work to fix the problem, the department asks people to dial 203-781-8200 for non-emergency calls and 911 for emergencies.

