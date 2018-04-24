Cops’ Phone Line Down

The police department’s non-emergency phone line (203-946-6316) is not working Tuesday morning.
As technicians work to fix the problem, the department asks people to dial 203-781-8200 for non-emergency calls and 911 for emergencies.
by| Apr 24, 2018 10:45 am
Post a Comment | E-mail the Author
The police department’s non-emergency phone line (203-946-6316) is not working Tuesday morning.
As technicians work to fix the problem, the department asks people to dial 203-781-8200 for non-emergency calls and 911 for emergencies.
If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .
Be the first to comment