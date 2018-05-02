Cosby Un-Honored

by Staff | May 2, 2018 7:13 am

Yale University has taken back the honorary degree it gave actor Bill Cosby following his conviction for rape.

The university Monday issued the following statement about it:

Today the Yale University board of trustees voted to rescind the honorary degree awarded to William H. Cosby Jr. in 2003. The decision is based on a court record providing clear and convincing evidence of conduct that violates fundamental standards of decency shared by all members of the Yale community, conduct that was unknown to the board at the time the degree was awarded. The board took this decision following Mr. Cosby’s criminal conviction after he was afforded due process.

Yale is committed to both the elimination of sexual misconduct and the adherence to due process. We reaffirm that commitment with our action today.