Cotto Vows To Advocate For Parents

by Markeshia Ricks | Sep 27, 2017 8:00 am

A one-time Board of Education candidate turned mayoral appointee is one step closer to having a seat on that board left vacant by the death of former Board President Daisy Gonzalez.

After a short round of questioning at City Hall, the Board of Alders Aldermanic Affairs Committee voted unanimously Monday night to approve the appointment of the candidate, Jamell Cotto, to fill the seat after soliciting his public promise to continue the legacy of parent advocacy established by Gonzalez. The appointment now heads to the full Board of Alders for consideration.

Cotto rose as a political figure in the city when he ran to unseat elected Board of Ed member Ed Joyner. He withdrew from the race during the Democratic Party convention ahead of the September primary. Mayor Toni Harp subsequently selected him to serve out the rest of Gonzalez’s term, which is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2018.

Upper Westville Alder Darryl Brackeen Jr. led the questioning Monday night, asking Cotto, who is the parent of two students at Career High School and the director of Catholic Charities’ Centro San Jose Family Center in Fair Haven, how he can help solved problems at the fractious Board of Ed.

Cotto saidhe didn’t want to comment on what’s going on with the board until he becomes a full member and has been updated on the current situation, acknowledging that he doesn’t know the more intimate details of how the board arrived at its current state of division.

“I plan on us listening to one another,” he said. “I plan on leading by example when it comes to investing more time into problem-solving with board members that are somewhat at odds.”

Brackeen pressed Cotto, pointing out that the ed board is in the midst of a superintendent search process that has been put on hold because of board in-fighting.

“You are aware that that process is happening?” Brackeen asked.

“Absolutely,” Cotto said.

“Are you aware of a stumbling block?” Brackeen continued.

“Absolutely,” Cotto said.

“So my question is: How would you be part of the solution to see that our children, teachers, our paraprofessionals will have an educational leader, an instructional leader who understands what the city of New Haven needs?” Brackeen asked.

“I know we need a superintendent yesterday,” Cotto replied. “What got us here, I’m not concerned with. What I’m concerned with is how we get through this, how we come up with a solution so that we can select a superintendent, more specifically one who understands New Haven schools, one who understands the community, the people that have walked the streets.”

Cotto said that he finds it troubling that none of the candidates selected as finalists for superintendent are from New Haven. He said that when he was a Board of Ed candidate, teachers, paraprofessionals, parents, and students told him they want a New Havener to have a shot at the school system’s top leadership role.

“That is something that I think should have been addressed early on,” Cotto said. “I plan on making sure that that is one of the focuses.”

Brackeen also asked Cotto for his perspective on school change and the future of New Haven Public Schools in the face of the state’s fiscal crisis. Cotto said the district must focus on bringing equity back to the schools.

“The key to unlocking equity in our schools is to come up with robust and innovative ways of teaching in our schools to get kids to read at grade level,” he said. “We’re still using a system that our kids have evolved room, and I know that we can do better. Children have the right to be educated. It is a civil right to be able to read.”

Brackeen had a final question: Would Cotto make a public commitment to continue the legacy of Daisy Gonzales and continue to meet with parents all over the city and be their voice on the board?

“Absolutely,” Cotto replied.