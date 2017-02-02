Crash Kills Firefighter

by Staff | Feb 2, 2017 3:30 pm

A 37-year-old off-duty New Haven firefighter died Thursday morning when he was riding in a car that hit a utility pole in New Britain.

The firefighter, Jeffrey K. O’Neil, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (More on the incident here from WTNH.)

“Firefighter O’Neil had a legacy of service, 10 years as a special agent for the DEA serving in L.A .and N.Y.C. He left to realize his dream as a city firefighter in New Haven,” fire union President Frank Ricci stated in a release. “Today we have a tear in our heart and one day we know that will turn into a smile remembering his personality and dedication to humanity. Jeffrey is an individual we can all look up to.” (O’Neil was slightly injured in responding to this 2016 fire in the Hill.)

A city release quoted Fire Chief John Alston Jr. stating: ““Firefighter O’Neil showed himself to be a dedicated fire safety professional, a quick study in fire science, and a well-liked, highly regarded member of Engine Company 17 at the East Grand fire station – his presence will be sorely missed. On behalf of the entire New Haven Fire Department I extend condolences to his family, with an assurance his well-deserved place in this department will not soon be forgotten.”