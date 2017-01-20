City Seeks Solutions To Car-Crash “Disease”

by Markeshia Ricks | Jan 20, 2017 10:31 am

Posted to: Transportation, The Hill

With car crashes up in the city, the duo who try to make the streets safer say more needs to be done at an intersection where two pedestrians have died in less than a decade. That was the message city traffic chief Doug Hausladen and City Engineer Giovanni Zinn delivered to the members of the Board of Alders Public Safety committee Thursday night during a wide0ranging discussion on the operations of the Office of Transportation, Traffic and Parking. Though they were called to City Hall to share updates about street lighting, signage and parking enforcement, alders also wanted to talk about the death of 42-year-old pedestrian, Melissa Tancredi of Waterbury in a crash Tuesday at the intersection of York Street and South Frontage Road. Tancredi, a Yale-New Haven Hospital employee, was killed when a car left the roadway and struck her on the sidewalk. Morris Cove Alder Sal DeCola asked if the city can do more to protect pedestrians at that intersection. He said he was at the intersection earlier in the day and observed that in an accident situation there really is no place for a car to go but into the corner. DeCola suggested putting in a temporary barrier to protect pedestrians. “There’s nothing to protect the pedestrian,” he said. “What we did with other streets, maybe it’s time we put something on those four corners to at least buffer the car before it hits somebody because that left hand turn, if somebody loses brakes its only going to go right into the corner.” Zinn said there are a number of challenges not just with the intersection but with the design of the entire corridor. How to meet all of the demands in that area needs “a longer conversation,” he said. Hausladen told alders that the number of car crashes in the city are trending upward, following a national trend. (The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a call to action last year after more than 35,092 people died in traffic crashes, ending a five-year downward trend.) In fiscal year 2014 New Haven had 6,600 car crashes. In 2015 the city had 7,800. The numbers were surprising given the size of the New Haven, he said. The cause, in Hausladen’s estimation: speed and distracted driving. “Distracted driving is huge,” he said. “We look at crashes as preventable diseases. It’s something we can do more about.” In addition, to ongoing projects to make roadways safer for all users including bike riders and pedestrians, he said that includes providing more education for everyone. Hausladen said after the death of fourth-year Yale medical student Mila Rainoff at that same intersection in 2008, a “Yale Medical Traffic Safety Group” formed to make the intersection safer and to advise pedestrians on how to cross safely. The city has been participating in that group. That group is slated to hold a public meeting next week in the wake of Tancredi’s death. He said the city has been committed to traffic calming “as a way of business” and has been working through a steady process of “unwinding” previous street design through projects like Downtown Crossing to slow down traffic in that part of the city. He described it as unwinding of a design principal that sought to move cars out of cities as quickly as possible. But he acknowledged that the process takes time and a lot of financial investment. “It speaks to the fact that engineering in the last 50-60 years was designed for getting people in and out of cities as quickly as possible,” Zinn added. “It is really very tough and is a big investment. Hausladen said that having another pedestrian die at that intersection in spite of all the work that has transpired since Rainoff’s death, though they happened under different circumstances, is painful. “it hurts,” he said. “It’s 2017.” Hausladen said his own activism on the issue of safe streets was sparked by the death of Rainoff and that of 11-year-old Gabrielle Lee, who was killed on Whalley Avenue. Given the technological advancements in cars and the coming technology of cars with the capability to “talk” to traffic infrastructure, fatalities are headed in the wrong direction, he said. “It’s not acceptable that we have as many crashes as we do in our city,” he said. “As we keep doing infrastructure projects, we hope to create better habits of drivers that will have a multiplier effect,” Zinn added. “We actually take pedestrian deaths particularly hard and we think in the coming months you’ll really see us stand up as a community to say that these 35,000 deaths in the U.S., whatever portion is in New Haven is completely unacceptable.”

Comments

posted by: LookOut on January 20, 2017 10:44am While I agree that our infrastructure can and should be improved, the number one issue that causes New Haven to be vehicularly dangerous is the lack of law enforcement. Speeding, running red lights, distracted driving…..virtually none of these problems are address via enforcement of laws already on the books. Talk to anyone visiting for the first time and they are amazed by how blatantly traffic lights are ignored. Not sure if its red light cameras or telling cops to pay attention but when cars are speeding through intersections 3-5 seconds after the lights change, accidents - and fatalities - are bound to occur.

posted by: RobotShlomo on January 20, 2017 11:41am @LookOut I was going to say the exact same thing. There’s a lack of respect for the traffic laws in New Haven, and you see it on a daily basis. Passing on the right. Speeding. Running reds. One of the biggest things I’ve noticed is many drivers go into oncoming traffic to avoid waiting in line at a red light. Distracted driving is only the tip of the iceberg. I can’t help but think that part of this is the result from discontinuing Driver’s Ed courses in the public schools. Not to give the state any ideas (although they’ve probably thought of this at some point), but if you want to make people take driving more seriously, then you have to do what countries like Germany and Sweden do, and raise the cost of getting a license to over $2,000 after a minimum of 25 hours of instruction, and to have frequent retesting. Barring going to that extreme, then you have to look at installing steel reinforced concrete bollards along those high risk areas. Other cities have them. It’s a fairly simple solution that can be done rather quickly.

posted by: AverageTaxpayer on January 20, 2017 12:19pm Not one word about the dearth of traffic enforcement? New Haven needs more ticketing of reckless and irresponsible drivers. People routinely drive like a__holes, only because they have little to no fear of being ticketed,—for speeding, for running red lights, for distracted driving, even for hitting pedestrians! That’s what going on. It is that simple. The underlying sytstemic problem is that in Connecticut ticket revenues go to the State and not the City. As a result, enforcement does not pay for itself, as it does in most municipalities across the country. I have suggested that Mayor Harp gather together with the mayors of Hartford, Bridgeport, etc, and ask the Governor for help in protecting lives. Governor Malloy could fund a special task force, putting more traffic cops on our streets. Those state expenditures could then be paid back with the increased ticket revenues. The status quo is out of control and completely unacceptable. Please, let’s do something to change it.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on January 20, 2017 1:22pm posted by: LookOut on January 20, 2017 10:44am While I agree that our infrastructure can and should be improved, the number one issue that causes New Haven to be vehicularly dangerous is the lack of law enforcement. Speeding, running red lights, distracted driving…..virtually none of these problems are address via enforcement of laws already on the books. How about Jay walking.How about bicyclists who run red lights,speed cut in front of cars.Should the law also that is on the books be inforced on bicyclists?

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on January 20, 2017 1:30pm Now here is a solution that would work and cover all who use the roads. We the Drivers, Pedestrians and Cyclists — A new Constitution for transportation safety. We the Users of the Streets the Drivers, the Pedestrians, the Cyclists — in order to form a more perfect Understanding, establish Rules, insure roadway Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the reduction of transportational Warfare, and secure the Blessings of Safety to ourselves and our fellow Users, do ordain and establish this Constitution.



New Yorkers risk their lives every time they leave their apartments on foot, in a car or on a bike. Roadways and sidewalks are so dangerous that it is time that we all agree to a basic set of rules lest we all kill and maim each other and our streets run even more slick with blood. So here are the rules (forgive the formal language, but a new Constitution demands old Constitution verbiage, including pretentious 18th-century noun capitalizations): We the Users of the Streets of the City of New York — the Drivers, the Pedestrians, the Cyclists — in order to form a more perfect Understanding, establish Rules, insure roadway Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the reduction of transportational Warfare, and secure the Blessings of Safety to ourselves and our fellow Users, do ordain and establish this Constitution. http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/users-streets-city-new-york-article-1.2839116 I agree with this Constitution for transportation safety..Read it. The Drivers, the Pedestrians, the Cyclists.no one is getting a pass.

posted by: Jonathan Hopkins I agree that enforcement certainly needs to be a part of the discussion and looking into sending more of the revenue from motor vehicle violations to municipalities should be looked at (though there are problems with that approach as well - read corruption and minimum revenue generating mandates during budget crises).

I think what Doug and Giovanni are getting at, however, is more fundamental. There are certain aspects of roadway design, such as lighting, lane width, visual cues, signage, barriers, etc. that encourage (or at least do not adequately deter) speeding and other reckless driving habits. In a situation where our roadway design facilitates poor driving habits, it will always be an uphill battle trying to enforce rules like speed limits, no turn on red, no passing on the right, etc. when its mere symbols and text rather than physical infrastructure preventing the reckless behavior.

It seems like Doug and Giovanni are attempting to frame the issue around creating transportation infrastructure that physically encourages the behavior we desire rather than merely requiring it in legal text. There may be discussions to have on costs, and level of permanence, but I think that framing the discussion in that way is correct, though enforcement should also be part of it.