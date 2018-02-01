Sections

Neighborhoods

Features

WNHH Radio

Follow Us

NHI Newsletter

Legal Notices

Government/ Community Links

A Taste Of Paris Comes To Broadway

(3) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Dining, Business/ Economic Development, Food, Immigrants, Downtown

Markeshia Ricks PhotoAdil Chokairy is hoping that if you’re famished before or after a busy day of shopping in the Broadway District, you’ll fuel up with a crêpe.

On Thursday, Chokairy, along with Yale University Properties and city officials, cut the ribbon on his newest eatery, a kiosk called Crêpes Choupette on the Broadway parking lot island. It is his third restaurant venture in the Elm City since he started selling crêpes from a bike-propelled cart back in 2014.

His latest venture is bigger than the bike cart he started with but a bit smaller than his other two restaurants on Whitney Avenue, Choupette Crêperie and the Swiss-inspired cheese restaurant Au Chalet. The new kiosk at 56 Broadway is uniquely positioned in the center of the Broadway District, with the new home of L.L. Bean rising across from it on Elm Street, and Patagonia and other stores positioned across from it on Broadway. This is his third lease with Yale Properties.

City Economic Development Administrator Matt Nemerson said what Yale and the city have achieved a retail mix in the Broadway District that you’re more likely to see in larger cities. He noted that Chokairy, whom he joshed is building an “empire,” adds to the sophistication.

“When we think about New Haven, one of the things that we keep trying to educate people is that this is not a larger Branford. This is a smaller Boston,” Nemerson said. “And the only way that happens is by having the continued imagination to bring an Apple store, to bring in L.L. Bean, to bring a Patagonia.”

Chokairy demurred on whether or not he is building an empire.

“I don’t think it’s an empire,” he said. “I think it’s more pressure, and I didn’t achieve anything yet. Work is still ahead of me. I don’t want to disappoint.”

Tags: , ,

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments

posted by: 1644 on February 1, 2018  3:26pm

Branford has had tow creperies fail, (Creme de la Crepe most recently) so this may decide if New Haven is, in fact a smaller Boston, or a bigger Branford.

posted by: brownetowne on February 1, 2018  3:26pm

Hey Nemerson: I don’t think it takes a lot of “imagination” to bring three large national retail chains to the heart of our downtown shopping district.  I’d say it’s the exact opposite. 

On the other hand, I’m sincerely impressed with the imagination needed to construct a new outdoor kiosk in that underutilized location for the purpose of housing a crepe eatery. We need to see more of this in NH, and less of the Apple store thing.

posted by: __quinnchionn__ on February 1, 2018  4:50pm

I would hope that 9th Square, Church Street South and Long Wharf turn out to be similar if not better than what Broadway is currently. New Haven is much larger than the area in which Yale owns. In terms of attractions there should be some more of everything in the city. New Haven = A smaller Boston, New York, Charlotte, D.C, Atlanta and San Francisco.