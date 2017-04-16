Cross Teacher Charged With Sexual Assault

by Staff | Apr 15, 2017 8:53 pm

Police arrested a Wilbur Cross High School teacher on charges of sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

The school district had placed the teacher on paid administrative leave since Jan. 5, after administrators received a report about “inappropriate contact” between the teacher and a student, according to a Board of Education press release.

Now Superintendent of Schools Reggie Mayo plans to recommend that the school board fire her.

“The care and safety of students is the top priority for New Haven Public Schools,” the release quoted Mayo as saying. “A breach of that responsibility by any staff member is cause for concern. The arrest of a New Haven teacher on allegations of sexual assault and risk of injury is deeply troubling. I am thankful for the work of school staff including school security and school counselors as well as the investigative efforts of the New Haven Investigative Services Unit, the Department of Children and Families and the State’s Attorney’s Office who have worked on this case. My heart goes out to the victim in this case and we will continue to offer any and all support that we can.”