This Week’s Crossword: Our Walking History

by Staff | Apr 21, 2017 1:55 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Crosswords, Neighborhoods, Religion

Who built Long Wharf? Where did Booker T. Washington give his last sermon?

You can find the answers by walking around New Haven’s neighborhoods with the help of new interactive local-history guides. And you can find them in this week’s Elm City Crossword.

Aaron Goode prepared this week’s crossword with the theme of New Haven’s neighborhood history. Goode is also part of the Ethnic Heritage Center, a coalition of ethnic historical societies in New Haven that have been producing wonderful new booklets and web-based guides for walking tours of city neighborhoods. (Click here to read about that.)

As always, you’ll find some photographic clues in this puzzle. Reminder: Use the scroll bar at right of the puzzle to view all the clues. Also, the puzzle sometimes takes a moment to load.

And click here to try previous Elm City Crossword puzzles.

Want to contribute a future puzzle? .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

<p>