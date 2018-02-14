“CT Public” Moves In

by Staff | Feb 14, 2018 12:47 pm

New Haven’s downtown gateway to higher ed has become a gateway to the statewide radio airwaves, as well.

The gateway — Gateway Community College’s George/Church Street campus — invited the public Tuesday to visit the newly opened New Haven studios of WNPR,which until now called itself “Connecticut Public Radio.” (The station has rebranded itself as simply “Connecticut Public,” under one umbrella in conjunction with the former “Connecticut Public Television.”)

WNPR, which has become the top listened-to radio news outlet in Connecticut, moved its New Haven studios from its previous perch on Audubon Street.

The new studio has a clock. (The old one didn’t.)

WNPR hosts John Dankosky and Colin McEnroe also gathered audiences to watch live broadcasts of the 9-10 a.m. “Wheelhouse” (including New Haven political science prof and pundit Khalilah Brown-Dean; listen to the episode here) and McEnroe’s “The Nose” at 1 p.m. Faith Middletown’s “Food Schmooze” will broadcast regularly from the Gateway studio.

Click here to read a previous story detailing the partnership between Gateway and WNPR, which will include hands-on digital media training for students.