Cyclist Critical After Crash

Apr 29, 2017 9:47 pm

Dwight

An 18-year-old bicyclist is in the hospital Saturday night fighting for his life after crashing into a motorcycle.

The crash happened at Beers and Elm streets around 7:45 p.m.

Here’s what happened, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman:

The 18-year-old was riding up Elm the wrong way, against traffic, in the left lane. He headed toward a moving car.

The driver of that car either slowed or stopped.

The cyclist swerved around the car into the other lane.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old motorcyclist was behind the car. The motorcyclist, too, moved into the right lane to go around the car — and then crashed into the bicyclist.

Both men were taken to the hospital. The bicyclist is reported in critical condition; the motorcyclist, in stable condition.

“We don’t believe at this point that there’s fault” on the part of the motorcyclist, Hartman said. He said the department’s crash reconstruction team will determine whether to investigate further based on the condition of the two patients.

Police did not release names of the two men Saturday night.