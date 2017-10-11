D, B & Q Drive Into History

by Staff | Oct 11, 2017 4:18 pm

The D bus has not run late all week and never will again.

The 212 bus? That could be a different story.

That’s because, as of Sunday, New Haven no longer has a “D” CT Transit bus serving Grand Avenue and Dixwell Avenue, or a B bus connecting Whalley to the Hill, or a Q ferrying passengers from Fair Haven through Edgewood and West Hills.

CT Transit has converted all letter routes to number routes. New Haven’s bus routes are in the 200s.

“The new system is designed to work with new technologies such as real time bus information and will make the bus system easier for new and current riders to use,” the state agency states on its website.

We asked the state Department of Transportation why the numbers work better.

“We started it because of travel between systems,” responded spokesman Kevin Nursick. “It is important for the real time information system because all the divisions share the scheduling system. So they couldn’t all continue to use the same letters or numbers.”

He added that the change “should not have been surprise to riders. It has been on the alerts [web] page and been posted on the buses. Staff has been on the Green talking to customers and explaining the changes as well.”

Following are the new route numbers, from the DOT:

BUS ROUTES SERVING EAST ROCK, NEWHALLVILLE & HAMDEN

224 – State Street (Route M)

224 ends at State & Ridge

224D goes to Devine Street

224N goes to Northside



228 – Whitney Avenue (Route J) | 229 – New Haven/Waterbury (Route J4)

228 ends at Whitney & Davis

228C goes to Centerville (some trips also serve Hamden Plaza or Cheshire)

228H goes to Hamden Plaza only (no Centerville)

229 runs between New Haven & Waterbury

229X runs via I-91 for part of the route between New Haven and Waterbury



234 – Winchester Avenue (Route O)

234 ends at Newhall & Mill Rock

234P goes to Putnam Place via Davenport Apts. (some trips also serve Leeder Hill Drive)



237 – Shelton Avenue (Route G)

237 ends at Marlboro Street

237P goes to Putnam Place (some trips also serve Pine Rock Avenue)



238 – Dixwell Avenue (Route D)

238 runs between downtown New Haven & Hamden Plaza

238C goes to Centerville (some trips also serve Circular Avenue and/or Hamden Hills)

238P ends at Putnam Place

BUS ROUTES SERVING WEST ROCK, WESTVILLE & NAUGATUCK VALLEY

241 – Goffe Street (Route Z)

241 goes to West Hills

At night and on Sundays, Routes 243 & 246 provide additional service to West Hills

243 – Whalley Avenue (Route B)

243A goes to Amity Rd. (some trips also serve the JCC or continue to Seymour)

243B goes to Brookside via SCSU

At night, some 243A & 243B trips run via West Chapel St. and/or West Hills



246 – Edgewood Avenue (Route Q)

246 ends at Fountain Street

246A goes to Amity Road

At night and on Sundays, some 246 & 246A trips may run via West Chapel St. and/or West Hills



254 – West Chapel Street (Route F) | 255 – New Haven/Ansonia/Seymour (Route F6)

254 ends at Ella Grasso Blvd.

255 runs between New Haven, Derby, Ansonia & Seymour

At night and on Sundays, Routes 243 & 246 provide additional service to West Chapel Street



BUS ROUTES SERVING LONG WHARF, UNION STATION & WEST HAVEN

261 – Boston Post Road (Route O)

261 goes to CT Post Mall

261X runs between downtown New Haven and CT Post Mall via I-95



265 – Congress Avenue (Route B)

265 ends at West Haven Center

265B goes to Bull Hill Lane (some trips also serve Union Station)

265R goes to Oyster River/Bayshore

265S goes to Savin Rock



268 – Washington Avenue (Route M)

268 ends at Ella Grasso Blvd. (some trips also serve Union Station)

268B goes to Bull Hill Lane via Veterans Hospital

268C goes to Coleman & Greta via Veterans Hospital



271 – Kimberly Avenue (Route J) | 272 – Union Avenue (Route J)

271 ends at Ella Grasso Blvd.

271M goes to Milford Green & CT Post Mall

271R goes to Oyster River/Bayshore

271S goes to Savin Rock

272 ends at Union Station (some trips also serve Columbus & Howard)



274 – Sargent Drive (Route Z)

274 ends at Long Wharf

274C goes to City Point



BUS ROUTES SERVING UNION STATION & STATE STREET STATION

State Street Station

Connections are available at New Haven State Street Station with CTrail New Haven Line (Metro-North), CTrail Shore Line East and CTrail Hartford Line (coming soon). The following CTtransit bus routes stop within one or two blocks of State Street Station:

204 – East Haven

206 – East Chapel Street

212 – Grand Avenue

215 – New Haven/Wallingford/Meriden (part-time)

223 – Lombard Street

274 – Sargent Drive

278 – New Haven Connector (Weekdays AM only)

Union Station

Connections are available at New Haven Union Station with CTrail New Haven Line (Metro-North), CTrail Shore Line East, CTrail Hartford Line (coming soon) and Amtrak Northeast Regional & Acela Express service. The following CTtransit bus routes provide service to Union Station:

212 – Grand Avenue (Sundays only)

265 – Congress Avenue (Nights only)

268 –Washington Avenue (Nights only)

271 – Kimberly Avenue

272 – Union Avenue

278 – New Haven Connector (Weekdays PM only)