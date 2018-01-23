Sections

New Ed Board Prez Vows Transparency

Schools

Christopher Peak PhotosDarnell Goldson, elected as the new Board of Ed president, pledged to make the schools’ finances more transparent and to avoid conflicts of interest.

Newly organized parents vowed to make sure Goldson keeps his word.

Those vows surfaced at the Board of Education’s first meeting of the year, heralding a new political order.

With the last of her predecessor’s appointees gone, Mayor Toni Harp finally consolidated her numbers on the school board. At the same time, she faces a mounting backlash from those who feel shut out from decision-making.

Strengthened by the swearing-in of Tamiko Jackson-McArthur (and with one more pick on the way), Harp and her allies immediately ousted Ed Joyner from the presidency and installed their choice of leaders during Monday night’s meeting at L.W. Beecher School.

Just in time for Carol Birks’s arrival in March as the next schools superintendent, the new dynamic could quell the infighting that last year ground the superintendent search to a halt, led to a duel challenge, and largely overwhelmed discussion of issues like school security, transportation and counseling with hours of bickering.

That doesn’t mean the board won’t see any pushback this year. In fact, a new group is mobilizing to hold the board accountable.

During the late stages of the superintendent search, when they said board members ignored them in picking Birks, parents and teachers linked up and got organized. Calling themselves NHPS Advocates, the group is now recruiting volunteers to observe committee meetings, where contracts are allocated, bylaws are revised and instructional methods are debated.

NHPS Advocates is also petitioning the Board of Alders to block Harp’s next board appointee — at least until there are clearer expectations about the investment in public education that they believe all board members should demonstrate.

Board’s New Direction ...

As soon as Jackson-McArthur spoke the last words of her oath as a new member, Harp’s allies requested that the board rearrange its agenda and elect new leaders immediately, before the public had a chance to comment. That motion passed unanimously.

Frank Redente nominated Goldson as president. Reading from a pre-written statement, he said Goldson would “bring the board back on track, in the right direction for all our children and families.” Goldson’s election passed 5-1, with Joyner voting against him and the two non-voting student representatives saying they’d have done the same.

Goldson then nominated Cotto as vice-president. “I think he’s a smart young man who’s taken on leadership in this city,” Goldson said. “He worked with children in various positions. I think he would make a good addition to the leadership of this board, and hopefully one day as leader of this board.” Once again, no one else ran against him. That vote, too, passed 5-1, with another dissenting vote from Joyner.

For the final leadership position, Harp offered Jackson-McArthur’s name as secretary. That one passed unanimously, with Joyner and both student representatives in agreement with the rest of the board.

After the meeting, Goldson said he’ll do his best to make the board work more cordially, efficiently and transparently, in the hopes of developing a strong working relationship with the incoming superintendent.

“I am not an educator,” he said. “My strength is not determining the best methods for educating kids. What I am is a process guy. I’ve managed organizations and boards, and I’m going to work on getting this board to the position where we can be helpful to the superintendent, as opposed to a detriment.”

“Our job is to make their job easier, and their job is to make sure that we get the information we need to do that. Making their job easier doesn’t mean taking shortcuts, taking care of friends, doing the status quo; it means you don’t have no-bid contracts and all this other stuff,” he continued. “We’re going to follow our rules.”

... And New Members

The board’s newest member, Jackson-McArthur, a pediatrician and a mother of two schoolchildren, said she couldn’t wait to get started. “I’m all over this,” she said after the meeting.

During the next four years, through 2021, she said, she plans to champion equity throughout the district.

“I want equitable education for every child in every school. It shouldn’t matter what school you’re in; there shouldn’t be that school where everybody wants to go to. Every school should be the destination school,” she explained. “That’s in academics, money, enrichment. That’s really important to me.”

Jackson-McArthur said she looks forward to advocating for that position while keeping the discussions civil. “I’m a peacekeeper, naturally. I don’t see myself having to keep the peace here, but I’m hoping to help the flow,” she said. “I don’t look forward to unnecessary disagreement, but I like healthy debate. Debate moves things along, because it brings in everyone’s ideas.”

While Jackson-McArthur received many words of congratulations on Monday night, several members of NHPS Advocates questioned why they didn’t get to weigh in at a Board of Alders public hearing first.

That’s because the city charter states that alders have a two-month window to vet all mayoral appointments. A nomination that isn’t acted upon within 60 days “shall be deemed to have been approved,” the charter states. That’s exactly what happened with Jackson-McArthur. The alders never took an up-or-down vote on her appointment, so she was sworn in exactly 67 days after her nomination letter was written. The Aldermanic Affairs Committee will still question Jackson-McArthur at its next meeting, but they won’t have a chance to vote.

“Our alders failed to play their role as a check on executive power in this process,” said Sarah Miller, the parent of two children at Columbus School who helped organize NHPS Advocates.

Through an online petition, the NHPS Advocates have asked alders to reject Harp’s next school board appointee unless the person possess three basic qualifications: (1) an expertise in the field of education, either through academic study or job experience; (2) a commitment to public education, such as sending one’s own children to city schools; and (3) no entanglements in personal and financial conflicts of interest.

As of Tuesday morning, a day after the petition went live, nearly 300 people had signed their names in support.

Comments

posted by: LivingInNewHaven on January 23, 2018  9:10am

Congratulations to Dr Jackson McArthur! Her credentials, education, profession, and community commitment all speak to a person who will do well as a member of this board.
The parents group is wrong to request requirements for members of the BOE.  Community Boards are for the community members to be involved in the success of their community.  The “guidelines” being pushed by them are simply plantational control tactics at their core.
Where were these parents when John DeStefano was doing whatever he wanted to do wherever he wanted to do it!
Just because the leader of this city is a black woman, the BOE is primarily minority, and minorities are finally at the table….here comes this group crying foul.  It’s sickening and is an example of the privilege certain women of certain ethnicities expect ALL THE TIME…that’s why they were alone at their “women’s march”. Stop the faux advocacy and learn to work with everyone. 
The history of these women and black women goes all the way back to slavery when black women were used for absolutely everything under the sun, but never valued.
Sick and tired of being sick and tired…......

posted by: Noteworthy on January 23, 2018  10:22am

LOL Notes:

1. Goldson is a process guy who has managed boards and organizations - any successfully?

2. This is what unchecked raw political power looks like - and Mayor Harp may now jam whatever she wants through the newly compliant BOE. Anybody who thinks Harp is a consensus builder as she promised, a person who brings people together - should by now, know better. The emperor has no clothes but she does have her pay-raise, her board, her creature comforts like a nice SUV and an armed chauffeur.

3. Oh, and she got her million dollar tax hike on her serfs. .

4. Special Note: Why see Jesus on conflicts of interest only after becoming president of the board and not before?  Will the practice of no bid contracts and special pay for the mayor’s pets now end too?

posted by: AverageTaxpayer on January 23, 2018  10:46am

The Circus continues on!

Gold son in charge? The same guy who decided Linda McMahon would make a better US Senator than Richard Blumenthal? (Either that, or it was the money she quietly paid him!)

Can someone tell me what Goldson does in his work for Vacarro? I mean the new Board of Ed President is on the payroll of a fairly questionable individual.

Ugh.

posted by: tmctague on January 23, 2018  10:47am

Donald Trump Vows Sanity and Compassion

New Bike Mechanic Vows Clean Fingernails

New Pope Vows Inclusivity

New Vampire Vows Veganism

posted by: Sarah.Miller on January 23, 2018  11:23am

The NHPS Advocates Team invites you to participate in two important initiatives:

1. Sign the “People’s Board of Education” petition at https://www.change.org/p/peoplesboardofeducation. Our Board of Education must consist of individuals with expertise in the field of education and a demonstrated commitment to public education. Board of Education members should also be free of personal and financial conflicts of interest. We ask the New Haven Board of Alders to establish parameters that recognize these requirements BEFORE confirming any new appointees to the Board of Education.

2. Sign up to observe a New Haven Public Schools Board of Education committee meeting at http://www.nhpsadvocates.org. Observers help to monitor, document, analyze, and publicize decisions that affect the education of our students in the New Haven Public Schools, to shine light on meetings and other processes that, while technically public, are sometimes difficult to access.

Join our team by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

posted by: Gary Stewart on January 23, 2018  11:46am

This is pathetic! Darnell Goldson replaces Dr. Ed Joyner , an educator with the most impressive resume anyone has ever seen.  And who’s the first one to support the Mayor’s efforts at establishing one person rule - of course it’s the anonymous ( I know who you are but the NHI rules say you can’t be unmasked)  Living in New Haven, who of course works for the Mayor and will do , or say , anything she tells him to . the Board of Alders remains a co-conspirator in this power grab by not voting on the latest mayoral flunkie. we the people need to demand that they vote on the next one.

posted by: Brian L. Jenkins on January 23, 2018  11:53am

I commend Mr. Goldson for disclosing his strength, while also revealing his weakness.  Seldom if ever does a person disclose such information about themselves. Moreover, I too commend the board for installing Darnell as the new president of the board, and the talented Dr. Tomico Jackson-McArthur as a new school board member.

This is all refreshing news as a parent.  These strategic moves by Mayor Harp convey that she is indeed trying arduously to put the positive emphasis back on educating our children.

And to the nihilistic individuals who find it difficult to move on from their choice of superintendent not being chosen, I too chose someone different, but I’m excited with the choice that we have.

Finally, you can’t (as concerned parents) on one hand complain about the heated board meetings of last year, and bring the same heat to board meetings yourself this year.  One’s opposition cannot be in perpetuity.  Will these board members make mistakes?  Absolutely.  And so will we.

posted by: newhavenishome on January 23, 2018  1:57pm

Are there actually any real educators left on the Board now? 

A BOE stacked with mayoral puppets. A BOE President and a Superintendent both unqualified. The only saving grace is that this group’s arrogance and lack of ethics will be their downfall. It will be an expensive and timely process, but it will happen.  One can only hope that the citizens will remember who caused this mess and hold her accountable-Mayor Harp.

Thankfully my days of being a part of NHPS will soon be over.  Overall, the teachers and student support personnel are highly skilled and wonderful.  The executives and administrators are not.

posted by: Razzie on January 23, 2018  1:58pm

Congratulations to Darnell and to Dr. Jackson-McArthur. Here’s to hoping the new year and new Board will bring smoother sailing than the last year. No doubt here will be less rancor and more professionalism than we got from the BoE during 2017. Let’s set the kind of example that our students have been demanding ... and rightfully deserve.To the dissident group, it would be wise to understand that the selection of the new Superintendent is over and done. Regardless of the fact that their pick was not selected, we must move on.

posted by: Gary Stewart on January 23, 2018  2:23pm

To: Brian Jenkins - Brian , this is truly a sad day for New Haven. You have gone from being one of the Mayor’s biggest critics , up until Marcus Paca lost the Primary and suddenly her campaign was in touch with you and now , she makes ” strategic moves” , in the interest of us , as opposed to her interests , as you once would have said. THREEFIFTHS would surely label you one of the many ” Judas Goats”. This will be the last response I make to anything you have to say , because you have lost all credibility for getting into bed ( figuratively) with the Mayor , ” Living In New Haven” , et al.  I will be looking to see what benefits you reap from this .

posted by: Joyner- Ken on January 23, 2018  3:08pm

As a voter in Goldson’s district I congratulate him on his expected one year appointment. However, to pledged to make the schools’ finances more transparent and to avoid conflicts of interest one day after retiring from that role is since being elected to the BOE is disingenuous. I expected much better from Goldson, and only now receiving a pledge to do that which he had championed and campaigned based on.

I would feel much better if Goldson had opened with a pledge to insure needed supplies and equipment are in the classroom and avert teachers from spending from their pockets monies already budgeted in line items.

During his first term Goldson showed me no inclination to be fiscally prudent and avoided transparency at every BOE meeting including this meeting. Goldson failed to outline any strategy he will employ in conjunction with the new superintendent, he will institute to achieve meaningful goals and objectives currently and here-to-fore
un-defined.

There are 364 days left to demonstrate why he should be re-elected.

posted by: tmctague on January 23, 2018  4:06pm

Mr. Jenkins,

Your most recent comments are vastly different from previous comments.  What spurred this notable, change?