Sections

Neighborhoods

Features

WNHH Radio

Follow Us

NHI Newsletter

Legal Notices

Government/ Community Links

Deadly Street Drug Alert

(1) Comment | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Health

Paul Bass PhotoFive people have overdosed on drugs in the city in the past hour, one of them fatally, Fire Chief John Alston Jr. reported Thursday at 4:35 p.m.

The city has issued a public health alert and is racing to learn more about the overdoses and get more information out.

All overdoses involved ingestion of a “street drug,” according to Alston. It’s not clear yet specifically what drug was involved.

Three other people overdosed in the Hill neighborhood; all went to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Two had heart attacks, Alston said.

“There is serious spike in Street Drug ingestion and overdoses during the past hour that have resulted in DEATH. Using any Street drugs CAN and MAY RESULT IN DEATH,” police spokesman Officer David Hartman wrote in a release. “PLEASE pass this information to those around you.”

The New Haven Fire Department dispatched its paramedics to 547 overdoses last year. (Click here for a recent story following them on calls.)

Click here and here for stories about a period in 2015 when a bad batch of street drugs led to 16 overdoses, two of them fatal, in 16 hours.

Updates will follow.

Christopher Peak File Photo

Tags: ,

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comment

posted by: tmctague on January 25, 2018  5:17pm

Probably heroin containing a deadly amount of fentanyl or carfentanyl causing the accidental overdoses.  It can take 2-4 narcan doses to revive a person from that type of OD.  Hopefully they got word out quick, but I’ve heard that dealers see a spike in demand after ODs.