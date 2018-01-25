Deadly Street Drug Alert

by Staff | Jan 25, 2018 4:41 pm

Five people have overdosed on drugs in the city in the past hour, one of them fatally, Fire Chief John Alston Jr. reported Thursday at 4:35 p.m.

The city has issued a public health alert and is racing to learn more about the overdoses and get more information out.

All overdoses involved ingestion of a “street drug,” according to Alston. It’s not clear yet specifically what drug was involved.

Three other people overdosed in the Hill neighborhood; all went to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Two had heart attacks, Alston said.

“There is serious spike in Street Drug ingestion and overdoses during the past hour that have resulted in DEATH. Using any Street drugs CAN and MAY RESULT IN DEATH,” police spokesman Officer David Hartman wrote in a release. “PLEASE pass this information to those around you.”

The New Haven Fire Department dispatched its paramedics to 547 overdoses last year. (Click here for a recent story following them on calls.)

Click here and here for stories about a period in 2015 when a bad batch of street drugs led to 16 overdoses, two of them fatal, in 16 hours.

