Dear Mr. President ...

Tom Breen The New Haven Alumnae Chapter (NHAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and members of the Greater New Haven community penned a letter to President Donald J. Trump expressing concerns about policies and appointments that many feel run counter to the principles and values of the country.

The letter-writing campaign grew out of a series of ongoing, community meetings called “Conversations That Matter” that have been hosted by the chapter’s social action committee since Trump’s election. (Read more about the meetings here, here and here.)

Nearly 200 area residents have signed the letterm which is being mailed to the president this week.

The letter, which you can read and sign here, addresses Trump’s stance on immigration, the Affordable Health Care Act, women’s reproductive health, education and the make up of his advisors and cabinet picks, who include some with white nationalist and anti-civil rights records.

“We call on you to demonstrate your ability to be the President of all the people. We call on you to reconsider your positions and take specific steps
to create an administration that is competent and qualified and reflective of the diversity of this country,” the letter states.

The next Conversations that Matter event will be held as part of the Delta Day at City Hall on April 4 at 5 p.m. at 165 Church Street.

For more information regarding the letter to the president, or “Conversations That Matter” events, email the NHAC .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on March 16, 2017  9:33am

The Affordable Health Care Act is coming undone on the strength of its own contradictions. It’s not a national health program, at all.It is a working scam for the insurance companies.The Republican plan is also a working scam for the insurance companies.This is a fraud on the public by both plans. A scheme to subsidize and more deeply embed a private insurance system that can only make profits by denying sick and vulnerable people health care.Both parties serve the corporate masters by conspiring to make tens of millions more Americans into customers of private insurers. The major of people support Single-payer national health insurance, also known as Medicare for all.And this is what we the people should demand.As far as immigration.More undocumented immigrants have been deported under Obama’s rule than any other in history. In 2013 alone, the Obama Administration deported a record 438,421 undocumented people. Around 2.5 million undocumented immigrants have been deported in total since Obama was sworn into the oval office. They even call Obama the Deporter in Chief.As far as diversity.Take a look at downtown.It is becoming more white.
 

My bad. I forgot.How about a letter to the Mayor who is a Delta to stop the take over of this city by the Gentrification Vampires.

I am the voice of the people.Amandla!!!