Dear Mr. President ...

The New Haven Alumnae Chapter (NHAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and members of the Greater New Haven community penned a letter to President Donald J. Trump expressing concerns about policies and appointments that many feel run counter to the principles and values of the country.

The letter-writing campaign grew out of a series of ongoing, community meetings called “Conversations That Matter” that have been hosted by the chapter’s social action committee since Trump’s election. (Read more about the meetings here, here and here.)

Nearly 200 area residents have signed the letterm which is being mailed to the president this week.

The letter, which you can read and sign here, addresses Trump’s stance on immigration, the Affordable Health Care Act, women’s reproductive health, education and the make up of his advisors and cabinet picks, who include some with white nationalist and anti-civil rights records.

“We call on you to demonstrate your ability to be the President of all the people. We call on you to reconsider your positions and take specific steps

to create an administration that is competent and qualified and reflective of the diversity of this country,” the letter states.

The next Conversations that Matter event will be held as part of the Delta Day at City Hall on April 4 at 5 p.m. at 165 Church Street.

For more information regarding the letter to the president, or “Conversations That Matter” events, email the NHAC .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .