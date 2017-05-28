2 Shot; 1 Man Dies

by Staff | May 27, 2017 10:37 pm

A 27-year-old New Haven man who had been lauded for turning around his life, then fell back into trouble, was shot dead in New Haven Saturday.

The man Norman Boone, was pronounced dead at Yale-New Haven Hospital after he and a second gunshot victim were rushed there from the scene of a shooting reported at 1:21 p.m. on Dickerman Street between Sperry and Orchard.

The other shooting victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call detectives at (203) 946-6304.

