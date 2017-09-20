Sections

City Looking To Revive Defunct Deals

Posted to: Business/ Economic Development, City Hall, Housing, Chapel West

Markeshia Ricks Photo After more than a decade of inaction, a seemingly dead land disposition agreement to put condos on a vacant Chapel West lot is on the way to resurrection. Without the condos.

If that happens, it would be the first step along a complicated road to developing the Chapel Street West site and an estimated 17 others in limbo around the city because of deals struck in different economic times.

Chapel Lofts II LLC, a partnership led by apartment renovator Shneur Katz, purchased the vacant lot at 1198 Chapel St. from the city for $80,000 under a now long expired April 18, 2005, agreement that called for them to build a mixed-use building with retail on the first floor and nine condos above. The development was never built, city officials said, because of a real-estate downturn. (Katz did renovate the former office building next door into apartments.)

Since 2005, the real estate market in the city’s downtown has rebounded, though for rental housing, not condos. The developer has signaled to the city that amending the LDA to allow for construction of a 19,000 square foot building with first-floor retail and 24 apartments above would make the deal viable again.

The city’s anti-blight agency, the Livable City Initiative, is seeking to amend the LDA. The request was forwarded from the city’s Property Acquisition and Disposition Committee to the City Plan Commission, which voted Tuesday night to recommend that the Board of Alders approve the amendment.

The Harp administration could have taken developers to court for defaulting on the agreements. Instead it wants to work with developers like the owners of 1198 Chapel St., who entered into land disposition agreements, or LDAs, to purchase city-owned land for developments that never materialized in hopes of jump starting those projects.

To that end, the original developer is being offered an opportunity to amend the agreement with the city, for no additional money if minor changes can still make the project work, said City Development Administrator Matthew Nemerson Tuesday.

“Chicken & Egg” Questions

At Tuesday night’s City Plan meeting, Commissioner Leslie Radcliffe asked for more details. A proposed building nearly double its original planned size of 10,000 square feet? How tall will it be? What will it look like?

“We don’t actually have a plan,” City Plan Staffer Ted Stevens responded. “The unusual thing is that they say it’s going to be a 19,000 square foot building but we haven’t actually seen the plans for the building.”

“For me to even visualize 24 units in there I need some idea of what space this structure would take up, how tall it’s going to be,” Radcliffe pressed.

“There’s nothing we can look at to tell us how large it’s going to be or whether it complies with the rest of the zoning ordinance,” staffer Anne Hartjen said. “The caveat here is that ... the applicant has to understand that it does not mean that they do not come back to the BZA [Board of Zoning Appeals] or CPC [City Plan]. They may need zoning relief to put in their 24 units. We don’t know because we don’t know what it looks like.”

“That’s what I’m saying,” Radcliffe said. “Without knowing what it looks like I don’t see why I would even consider amending the LDA.”

“It’s a backward process,” Hartjen concluded — giving a recommendation to consider a general reworking of the original plan, then returning to hone the details.

“Why aren’t they waiting until they’re further along?” Commission Chairman Ed Mattison asked. “What do they gain?”

“They want to know whether they have permission under the LDA before they even start designing,” Hartjen said. “It’s kind of a chicken and an egg question.”

The commission ultimately decided to recommend the approval of the amendment to the LDA, but included in its advice to alders an emphasis that though creating such a mixed-used building is permitted in BD-1 zone, the owners might still have to come back before the BZA and the commission. And they would certainly have to come back for site plan review.

That’s just the first in a series of regulatory hurdles that will have to be cleared before the 18-month clock starts ticking again on the development. The proposed amendment also has to go before LCI’s board.

Nemerson said the city is taking similar looks at LDAs with other for-profit developers as well as with not-for-profits and homeowners with agreements that expire because the economy soured.

“The mayor looked at the list and all the different circumstances and very much wanted to come up with a solution that was fair to everybody,” he said. “In many cases, the important decision was not to change the price.”

That means that for 1198 Chapel St.. which was purchased for the early 2000s market rate of $80,000, the city isn’t forcing the owners to pay any of the difference between the original sale price and the property’s current value. It is instead banking that getting the vacant property developed would benefit the city more in the long run.

“New Haven has gone through a pretty substantial increase in property values in the last 15 years, and that would impact many of the organizations that have been in fact maintaining the property, paying taxes. And with the higher cost of development now, if everybody just started thinking about doing their project, it wouldn’t be fair to increase the price,” Nemerson said.

“We also didn’t think that people should make a profit off of not developing the project,” he added. So giving LDA holders another opportunity to make good on their projects by modifying their agreements in ways that could make them viable again. Having those modifications vetted ultimately by the Board of Alders was the approach that the city came up with, he said.

“Going forward we ask them to live up to the timing that would be in the LDA,” Nemerson said. “That was something we wanted. It didn’t feel right to treat each of them differently. We wanted to treat them in a way that all holders of agreements would be happy about.

“That’s often hard to do in the public sector,” he added. “But the mayor was adamant that we treat everybody with respect for the reason that they were not able to do their projects because something happened to the economy and that the original organization was willing to do something now, we would hold the price.”

Comments

posted by: robn on September 20, 2017  9:13am

I think its reasonable for the City to allow a second chance for projects put on hold through the Great Recession, but the City is right that no consent should be given for anything until the developers present lucid illustrations of the proposed project.

posted by: Dwightstreeter on September 20, 2017  9:15am

What’s to prevent current owners of undeveloped land from selling their property to a new buyer for a bundle?
  Is anyone looking at zoning for Single Room Occupancy now that the Duncan has been sold?
  Clearly there is a need for affordable, smaller units in the downtown and possible in other neighborhoods.
  And why hasn’t the City invested in permanent housing for the ever constant population without homes?
  Studies show that a “housing first” approach improves the outcomes for all other needs: jobs, health, etc.

posted by: Realmom21 on September 20, 2017  9:40am

Radcliff is the ONLY one not drinking the KOOLAID!!!!!
This company built other projects over the previous 12 years but they abandoned their commitment to this project and now we are just going to say no problems let them do what ever they want with no pplans no basis other than what an inside deal? Not that they should always get what they want but we put Yale thru hoops obstacles etc and they come to the table with details but for some reason everyone is just like no problem with this enitity. If you dont have the information than table it until they provided Heck its already been since 2005. Other wise put in the papers seize it back for default and sell it to someone who can and will stick to their agreements! Once again not what you are doing but who you are..It doesn’t smell right at all, Thank you Radcliff for at least being up front and saying doing things backwards is what causes us problems down the road!

posted by: CT DRV on September 20, 2017  10:09am

1.) Make it affordable housing. If folks want to talk about the societal benefits of dense, uban living (of which there are many) then we should be making our downtown accessible to working class people to reap those benefits. Not just Yale, and not just those with many letters after their name. Chicken or egg, our city’s stock of luxury and market rate units make downtown utterly inaccessible to the majority of folks who live in the city, be it for shopping, working, or renting. Let’s fix that.

(Also, I’m well aware of the argument that supports increasing the housing stock through building more luxury/market rate units. Yes, it relieves some of the pressure. No, it is not the answer. It’s akin to taking the water out of a sinking boat with a thimble as opposed to a bucket.)

2). The name of the neighborhood is Dwight, not Chapel West. Can we not buy into Pike and other landlord’s attempts to whitewash away Dwight with sub-municipal taxing districts that privatize public infrastructure, bully homeowners and renters, and ultimately seek to displace poor and brown people in favor of high end retail and luxury condos? C’mon, Independent. You know the name of this neighborhood. Call it as such.

posted by: Esbey on September 20, 2017  10:23am

On one hand, I think it might have been better to simply take the land back and put up a new request for development, with an upfront (non-refundable) payment and an enforceable time table.  I hope this is what Nemerson is talking about for the future, and I wish they were just doing it now. I don’t quite get the “equity” argument.  These are business owners who signed an agreement that didn’t work out, they aren’t schoolchildren who need protection.  Maybe Harp is trying to avoid litigation, I guess that would be one argument. 

On the other hand, what is up with Commissioner Leslie Radcliffe’s obsession with the height of the building and the idea that she can’t “visualize it”? It’s 24 units, not 2400.  24 tax-paying units to help educate our kids as the state budget collapses.  This project is going to look better than that long vacant eyesore lot that drags down the entire neighborhood, I guarantee it. It can’t be worse. Is she really going to work at preserving that nasty bit of weedy dirt?

In general, we are going to have to “earn our own way” more as the state’s economy deteriorates and the suburban legislators who control state government look after their own already privileged constituents.  Already, suburban Dems are defecting to the Rs. It’s entirely possible that our next governor will be a suburban leaning Republican, like in MA. 

Luckily, as compared to Hartford and Bridgeport, we have some development levers to pull, creating local taxes and jobs.  Let’s go, before the next recession hits.

posted by: Kevin McCarthy on September 20, 2017  10:49am

To address Ms. Radcliffes’ question-  the lot is about 10,500 square feet according to the assessor’s data base. So the building would be two stories tall if it occupied the entire lot and taller if it did not. With a bit of work, City Plan staff could say whether a building this size could meet lot coverage and floor area ratio restrictions of the zoning ordinance or would need a variance.

posted by: wendy1 on September 20, 2017  11:44am

Dont hold your breath.  And no one has a bundle around here for that space….the local bundle-holders are hoarding their dough and shunning the ghetto.