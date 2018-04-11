Sections

Delaney’s Squeaks To Final Approval

Christopher Peak PhotoWestville Village’s nightlife is poised to change dramatically, after the zoning board Tuesday night gave the green light for two restaurants, Delaney’s Taproom and Manjares Fine Foods, to proceed with building and expansion plans.

Both Whalley Avenue establishments won approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals —  one, just barely —  at the end of a two-hour meeting on Tuesday night at the Hall of Records.

The proposal to resurrect the burnt-down Delaney’s, with a 180-seat restaurant and 22 apartments above, squeaked past the board, after a dissenting member argued the developer hadn’t established why he needed to put a staircase right up to the property line

Meanwhile, the request to allow Manjares to serve liquor at night without providing any dedicated parking spots for customers sailed to board approval.

The two votes involved two different types of relief, with different burdens of proof.

Where’s The “Hardship”?

Google MapsDelaney’s needed a variance, a deviation from the zoning ordinance, to extend a staircase from the exterior all the way to the sidewalk, where an 11-foot side yard is normally required. The lot where the project is envisioned sits at the corner of Whalley and Central Avenues.

An advisory report from the City Plan Commission said the issue could go either way. The report pointed out that the proposed building itself was at least five feet back from the property line and that the nearest residence was more than 40 feet away even without the side yard, making the staircase “less objectionable.” But it also noted that Delaney’s “application does not really provide an explanation” why a variance is needed. “The applicant must provide a legally justifiable basis for this variance before it could provide a positive recommendation to the board,” the report said.

During a public hearing two months ago, neighbors also argued that the variance was needed to make the building appear less bulky along Central Avenue. With more room, the architect could vary the exterior, alternating a pattern of recessed balconies and brick walls, they pointed out.

Variances for a change like that are supposed to be granted only if a property-owner can establish an “unreasonable hardship.” The difficulty, as several homeowners have found out, can’t just be financial; even a building’s age doesn’t factor in. Instead, the developer has to prove that there’s a problem with the land itself, something that differentiates it from neighbors who don’t have any issue complying with the law.

On Tuesday night, a new board member, Anne Stone, who’s been a stickler about the hardship rules since her very first vote, said she didn’t see why Delaney’s needs to set itself right against the street. If the project needs a stairwell, as the architect had argued, it could make room by cutting out one unit, rather than squeezing it all in, Stone argued.

“I have a real problem with this,” she said. “I do have a problem with the evidence that was presented on hardship: I just don’t see it. People could feel differently on it. I assume I will be the minority opinion, but I need to voice that.”

City planners started frantically shuffling their papers as Stone explained why she’d be voting against the project. Because four-fifths of the zoning board must vote to approve a variance, they fretted that one more vote against Delaney’s could have sunk the whole rebuild.

Despite Stone’s opposition, the four other board members voted in favor of granting a variance. The board also unanimously approved a special exception — a slighter deviation from the zoning rules, compared to a variance — to permit a full liquor license at the restaurant and limited on-site parking.

After the meeting, Stone explained her vote.

“I know everybody wants this thing, but I couldn’t find the legal hardship,” she said. “Basically, they put the stairway on the sidewalk, and I just thought there were plenty of places it could have gone. Maybe they would have lost a unit.” She added that variances should be “difficult to get” to make sure city streets maintain their harmony.

Leon Mularski, the architect, said he always knew getting a variance would be a “tough” challenge. But with the approval in hand, Lior Israel, the developer, said he planned to keep construction on schedule, if not “maybe speed it up a bit.”

On the special exception for Manjares, a popular coffee shop across from Edgewood Park on West Rock Avenue near Whalley, Stone voted with the group. That project unanimously won a special exception to start serving liquor at night until 11 in a new space called “Sala Manjares” (Spanish for living room), without adding any parking spots, where nine are technically required by the ordinance.

Comments

posted by: Westville Parent on April 11, 2018  8:57am

A big win for Westville and New Haven. Creating a new core to Westville Village will be a huge boost. Question: Will the new Delaney’s have outdoor seating? None is shown in the drawing. The old Delaney’s streetside seating added lots of life to the Village in warmer months.

posted by: Noteworthy on April 11, 2018  9:05am

Variance should not have been given - his hardship is that it would have cost him an apartment. Money. The design hasn’t changed - so we’re going to get an ugly, Walmart design in the Village for the same reason Israel wanted the variance. Money.

posted by: anonymous on April 11, 2018  9:50am

As long as it provides dense housing and lasts for at least 20 years or so, the ugliest building in the world would be far preferable to a vacant lot. 

The only problem I have with this building is that it is not dense enough for the location, adjacent to three major bus lines.  The city should have encouraged and allowed more units and fewer parking spaces.

posted by: Peace New Haven on April 11, 2018  9:58am

I am excited to see Delaney’s resurrected. Unfortunately, my little canine and I were there on the night of the fire. I have the same question: will there be an outside patio? Not only did it add life to summer evenings, it was a place that I could go with my little friend and be welcomed.

posted by: Peace New Haven on April 11, 2018  10:02am

I am excited to see Delaney’s being resurrected. Delaney’s was the place to go. Unfortunately, my little canine and I were there the night of the fire. I have the same question as Noteworthy: will there be an outside patio?

posted by: AMIWest on April 11, 2018  10:06am

Great news on both counts. Now if we can only get Central Ave between Fountain and Whalley to be closed permanently and become a pedestrian walkway / pocket park - that would be awesome!

posted by: __quinnchionn__ on April 11, 2018  11:29am

@AMIWest

That’s actually an interesting idea, and not a bad one, honestly. but I would think that closing off that part of Central permanently would make it hard for traffic that’s coming from Valley and Blake Streets to get over to the other side of Central Avenue. and Vice Versa. Although, I do like your idea of creating a small linear park and a pathway for pedestrians. It would really complement the village, I believe.

posted by: robn on April 11, 2018  11:29am

MsStone is absolutely correct and, as usual, the rest of the board is absolutely wrong. They cannot continue to illegally grant variances where a hardship does not exist. A banana republic New Haven so often is.

posted by: theNEWnewhaven on April 11, 2018  11:35am

OUTDOOR seating is important.

For the tenants, how about a rooftop so they can take in the stunning view of West Rock?

What can a community do if the developer is unwilling to work on the facade? This is a historic, quaint strip and this building rendering looks TERRIBLE.

Either way, outdoor seating for both the restaurant and the tenants, use the ROOF?!

posted by: NHVCyclist on April 11, 2018  12:04pm

Quick counterpoint to this:

“She added that variances should be “difficult to get” to make sure city streets maintain their harmony.”

I understand the logic, but the hard-nosed approach is more justified in less-dense areas, like the suburbs or parts of Amity/Northern Westville.

Most neighborhoods in New Haven are comprised almost completely of old buildings that to not conform to current zoning regulations.  One board member said recently about an East Rock project - You pretty much need a variance to do anything there, since the lots are so narrow.

In those cases, the opposite applies - if someone was to tear down a typical mid/late-1800s East Rock, Newhallville, Wooster Square, etc, home and replace it with something that requires no variances, it would most likely stick out like a sore thumb in the neighborhood (if it was even possible to build anything bigger than a shed due to setbacks/side yard requirements).  Absolutely not “maintaining the harmony”