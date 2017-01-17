Sections

DeLauro To Attend Inauguration

Bass Photo One day before marching in protest against President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro plans to attend his inauguration.

The New Haven Democrat decided not to join boycotts of the inauguration despite her deep disagreements with the Republican president-elect.

“I’ll be there to honor the office of the president, and the constitutional responsibility of the peaceful transition of power,” DeLauro said. “And to represent the people in my community, my state who voted for Trump. It is my job to represent everyone.”

“I do hope for an independent investigation into the Russian hacking” of the 2016 presidential election she added. She said the episode “undermines our democratic principles as a nation.”

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on January 17, 2017  3:47pm

Both political parties have betrayed the cause of justice. The Democrats have betrayed it by capitulating to the prejudice, and undemocratic practices of the Southern Dixiecrats . The Republicans have betrayed it by capitulating to the blatant hypocrisy of the right wing reactionary Northerners——-DR. KING