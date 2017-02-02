Judge Extends Halt To Refugee Deportations

by Staff | Feb 2, 2017 6:30 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Higher Ed, Immigrants, Legal Writes

Yale law students Thursday claimed another victory in the fight against the Trump administration’s ban on Muslim refugees.

A federal judge in the Eastern District of New York extended an order Thursday that will continue to protect immigrants facing deportation because of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

Trump’s executive order effectively barred Muslim refugees from entering the country. But last Saturday a judge ordered a stop to the deportations. The latest ruling keeps the original order in effect through at least Feb. 21, 2017.

A lawsuit was filed successfully Saturday by the Worker & Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic (WIRAC) at Yale Law School and other civil rights groups to stop the deportations.



“The law is the law, and the court confirmed today that no one is above it – not even the president himself,” Susanna Evarts, law student intern at the Jerome N. Frank Legal Services Organization (LSO) at Yale Law School, said in a press release. “We are pleased that the order remains in place until February 21 and expect full compliance from the government.”



The Office of the New York State Attorney General joined the case Thursday, agreeing that the ban violated constitutional and statutory rights, according to the press release.



“We are heartened by the show of support from the State of New York and those who are following this case around the country,” Natalia Nazarewicz, law student intern at LSO, said in the release. “The people are speaking loud and clear in demanding that this discriminatory ban end.”



The case is co-counseled by the Worker & Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic of the Jerome N. Frank Legal Services Organization at Yale Law School, the American Civil Liberties Union, the National Immigration Law Center, the International Refugee Assistance Project, and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP.