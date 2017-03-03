DeStefano: ICE “Jerks” Will Return

by Michelle Liu | Mar 3, 2017 8:06 am

John DeStefano has seen this movie before — and he’s expecting it to see a sequel. DeStefano, New Haven’s former mayor and now a part-time teacher at Yale, made that prediction about federal immigration raids in New Haven during a presentation at the university’s Linsley-Chittenden Hall Thursday night to a group of urban studies-minded undergraduates. DeStefano recounted the city’s adoption of an immigrant-friendly identification card in 2007 — and the retaliatory, sweeping federal raids that led a day later to 32 arrests of undocumented immigrants in Fair Haven. President Donald Trump’s newly expanded directions for rounding up immigrants and his plan to hire 10,000 new immigration officers, DeStefano said, will “bubble from the bottom up” in cities and states. “Now let me predict how it’s going to happen,” DeStefano said. “[The federal government is] going to do exactly what those jerks did in Fair Haven. You know who did the biggest help to us in protecting immigrants? When ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] came and did that insane raid.” “I actually believe we will be a target for a raid,” he continued. “ I believe people have memories, I believe they’ll remember 2007, remember we broke their balls and called them on it. And I think they will hit New Haven with a raid.” As mayor, DeStefano oversaw New Haven’s evolution into a “sanctuary city” for undocumented immigrants. (“Back in 2007, I didn’t know what the hell you were talking about,” DeStefano mused Thursday. “We never used those words, ‘sanctuary city.’”) His administration oversaw the adoption of a police general order that prohibits officers in most cases from inquiring into people’s immigration status. The city’s immigrant population swelled during DeStefano’s tenure, and the Ecuadorian government opened a consulate here. In 2007, 36 hours after the Board of Alders (then called the Board of Aldermen) approved his administration’s ID card policy into action, DeStefano found himself in his office at 7:30 a.m. The phone rang. There was no receptionist around, so he took the call himself. Someone tipped him off on raids happening in Fair Haven; DeStefano, in disbelief, called then-Police Chief Francisco Ortiz. “What raids?” DeStefano recalled Ortiz as saying. “This is when I knew this was not good, when the police chief doesn’t know,” DeStefano said. It became a defining moment in the second half of his mayoral tenure, during which he became a national figure in the emerging urban pro-immigrant movement. Emails that later became public showed that the feds had been trying to stop New Haven from issuing the ID cards. Deeming the raids “a hot mess,” DeStefano pointed to the failure of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) to notify New Haven police. He accused the federal officials of arresting “anyone that happened to be brown and undocumented and in the wrong place and wrong time,” citing instances of parents arrested in front of children. DeStefano pubicly blasted the feds and pledged support for immigrants, many of whom spent days locked in their homes in fear. He confronted then-Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff, who later agreed to postpone further raids. “All this by saying — New Haven wasn’t motivated by the sanctuary city concept, we weren’t motivated trying to make a political point,” DeStefano said. “We were just trying to serve fellow residents of our community.” DeStefano, who retired as mayor in 2014 after serving for 20 years, was making a broader point on the value of immigrants to urban spaces, depicting New Haven’s immigrants as job-holders and taxpayers who reinvigorate parts of town (e.g. Grand Avenue), bolstering the city with their economic and social mobility. Yale student Cameron Koffman (pictured) asked about a long-term plan, policy-wise. DeStefano, who said he anticipates some form of federal overreaction (raiding New Haven, building a border wall, hiring more immigration enforcement officers), is looking past those initial setbacks. He said various communities in the city have already begun preparing people for raids, making sure they understand their rights. Organizers have signed up hundreds of New Haveners for resistance actions and immigrant-support duties in case raids do occur. It’ll be up to the cities and states to not only maintain individual rights and liberties, but also make (or uphold) progress in areas like public education and climate change, he added. “It’ll be thousands of pebbles thrown into a pond, to create huge tsunami of responses,” DeStefano said. Andrew Sandweiss, a Yale sophomore from Maine and co-president of CITY Yale (the urban studies group that hosted the event), said he felt assured by DeStefano’s conviction that New Haven would be able to withstand punches. “It was very encouraging,” Sandweiss said.

posted by: the1king on March 3, 2017 8:45am Really,



Jerks People who are risking their jobs to make us safe and this so called mayor calls them jerks. I have a couple of words for him. It is amazing to me how libs can be so disrespectful to people call them names, destroy property, and break the law and it is ok. The ICE men and women were doing their job MR. MAYOR, the people that here were illegal. For all the dumb people out there the current policy is to get rid of the criminals just like the one that just killed that poor lady. I thought you had some education calling people jerks is not appropriate. I would have loved to have the question answered to how much this cost the city and then see if the legal voters would want to pay for it. Talk about a jerk that is Mayor DeJerko. Let’s see if you print this and be fair because he called American citizens Jerks.

posted by: GroveStreet on March 3, 2017 9:05am @the1king — It looks like a 12-year-old with bigoted parents hijacked your account.

posted by: breakingbad23 on March 3, 2017 9:10am If the New Haven police don’t have to notify ICE when they have someone in violation of federal immigration laws don’t be surprised when ICE doesn’t give you a heads up about the raids.

posted by: whalley4727 on March 3, 2017 10:49am No one has been able to give me an explanation for why they are so enthusiastic to tear undocumented workers from their families and throw them out of the country other than “they broke the law, it is ILLEGAL, do you know what ILLEGAL means, etc.” Well, sure. But have you ever jaywalked or gone past the speeding limit? Everyone breaks the law. Should we throw you out of the country? Illegal immigration is the ultimate victimless crime—as DeStefano notes, immigrants work hard, pay taxes, and make our city better.

posted by: the1king on March 3, 2017 11:36am bigoted parents, so if you think that somebody that is a criminal and here illegally should leave the country, you are a bigot. I love how the libs think. They think everybody should have everything. Sorry I don’t have a Yale education to write correctly. Like I said libs can call people they disagree with anything they want, they can harass people call them cruel names just because they like President Trump. You have to wonder who really is the bigot.

posted by: cedarhillresident! on March 3, 2017 1:29pm I remember when we started the ID card program and people would steal my support sign from my yard. I supported the whole idea because these are our neighbors. We had women getting raped, people getting robbed and they all were going unreported. Our undocumented population, for obvious reasons were not reporting crimes in fear of arrest. They had become walking targets for criminals. And those criminals were on the loose to go after anyone. These undocumented were just people doing what we all do. Going to work and caring for their family’s. Lets be honest, if I was in their shoes I would be doing the exact same thing. This is the way I see this whole situation. ( agree with it or not) We as a county never really enforced full heatedly the immigration laws because we benefited from the cheap labor. Then at some point many of our manufacturing jobs and other lower income (good) jobs started getting outsourced. All of a sudden we have a slew of people that can’t get jobs. So our leaders are not going to say hey we made it so that it is more profitable to outsource. We did not protect the working man, we protected the rich business man. So how do they deflect that, they started the whole illegal immigrants are taking your jobs bull shit. And as we can see people bought into it. But deporting these people is not going to do a dang thing. I truly feel it can and will hurt us.

One other little kinda off topic thing..If Sessions has investments in the private prison system then I am going to guess other political leaders do as well. They need to keep these prisons full to make a profit. And were do you think these people go when ICE gets them? Stop watching fox, start doing some real research. It is all a game and you have been played. And people I am not just blaming the Republicans, Democrat’s had many chances to change this….and red taped it all the way. But we as a city found a way to make it work. I think that it is the American way!

posted by: Noteworthy on March 3, 2017 1:41pm Re-write for the Third Time Notes: 1. The other two would never be published. 2. Jerks - the only jerk in this story is this former mayor. 3. I remember well the manufactured outrage. It was 90% political stunt; 10% outrage. Crime and murders were up; community policing was dead. The whole Elm City ID card was perpetuated on a fraud manufactured by DeStefano for political gain. He even graced the BOA chambers in rare testimony to help push it through. 4. For a welfare dependent city like New Haven, who has its hand out for its sustenance and sustainability from the federal and state government, the mayor shows a shocking disregard for law enforcement and others. Then again, it’s not shocking - it’s his MO - only worse. 5. ICE is doing what ICE is supposed to do, what they are trained and paid to do. If the mayor doesn’t like what ICE does, then lobby to get rid of ICE. 6. For those who don’t think breaking into the country is any big deal - go abroad and try doing that. You’ll find out quickly how other countries treat breakins. There are rules on everything. Everybody needs to follow the rules regardless of the unsubstantiated sob stories to the contrary.

posted by: the1king on March 3, 2017 3:13pm The people getting kicked out at this time is the criminals, so if the illegal criminals families are getting kicked out it is their fault. How come nobody is talking about the Cuban’s who are getting sent back. Obama changed that policy. Where is the outrage against that. Illegal criminals should not be allowed to stay point blank. When they rape or kill somebody you know then maybe you will feel different. the New Haven policy is costing New Haven a lot of money. I love how they say all illegal’s are law abating citizens family loving people. Those are not the people the law is talking about. And look at other countries they don’t allow people to pour into their country. We have to stop paying for the world and not taking care of our own country.

posted by: cedarhillresident! on March 3, 2017 3:17pm Ya know I luv ya Noteworthy! I think you are one of the most informed people I know. So I do think that what you have to say is spot on most times. I am not going to say you are wrong because you are not. I think the question or issue is we let 14 million people into this county. not a million, 2 million but 14 million are here illegally. That sure as heck did not happen over night. It happened because we let it. I mean we indirectly let these people come in and stay because we were benefiting from it. Now we are not, so I think we need to have some kind of guide lines. I mean people that have been here for decades settled in married, raised families are now being told to go. I do understand that they broke the law. I do get that they legally are not suppose to be here. I think it is more of a moral issue at this point. Are we morally right to deport many of these people when we were allowing them to stay for such a long time. That at least is my dilemma with this. Hugs :)