Rookie Cop Gets A Second Chance

Allan Appel Photo A police recruit convinced the Board of Police Commissioners to let him graduate with his class this week, even though Interim Police Chief Anthony Campbell sought to fire him for failing too many tests.

In a unique ruling at their regular meeting Tuesday night at police headquarters, the commissioners voted unanimously to overrule Campbell’s recommendation, so that Recruit Diamond Dickerson will graduate with his class at ceremonies scheduled to take place at Co-Op Arts and Humanities High School on Friday at 6 p.m.

Dickerson, 27 and a New Haven resident who attended local schools, is in his last week of training at the police academy. While at the academy Dickerson has encountered academic difficulties, according to Marshall Segar, the police union attorney representing him.

Of the dozens of tests, academic, athletic, and skills-based, that a recruit undergoes, the police training handbook allows for failure and reexamination in up to five of them.

But not the sixth.

After Dickerson failed his sixth — he hit a cone in the “backing portion” of the pursuit and defensive driving skills test — Campbell, according to the recruit handbook, was compelled to call for his dismissal.

With dozens of exams as part of recruits’ rigorous training, failure of a test is not uncommon. It is permitted as long as the recruit takes a re-test and passes with a minimum score of 80. Dickerson has re-tested and passed the previous five.

The academy handbook mandates that in order to maintain standards the department must attach each “failure” the recruit’s record, even after retesting, and the sixth failure becomes grounds for dismissal.

Thus Tuesday night’s hearing.

Before the vote, an impassioned, 90-minute back-and-forth took place between commissioners and police brass on the wisdom of each “failure” still following a recruit.

‘If you fail a test and you make it up, and it’s still considered a fail, what’s the point?” asked Commissioner Greg Smith.

“If we don’t have standards, no one takes it seriously,” responded Assistant Chief Luiz Casanova, who oversees the academy and training. “Mr. Dickerson was given a lot of latitude. We want Recruit Dickerson to get to the finish line. We went above and beyond for this gentleman. [But] we have to have a bright line.”

While dismissing a police recruit this close to graduation is not unprecedented, previous instances have usually been for a failure in conduct, behavior, or even not passing a physical test, said Campbell.

He called this situation unique. “This is not about suitability or integrity, as in past cases. As a person, Dickerson is a fine upstanding member of the community. He’s a good man. [But] his graduation would seriously damage the standards.”

In his motion for opposition, attorney Segar stated, “The union’s position in this matter is not one of condemnation or criticism of the city, the police department or the police academy but rather an impassioned plea that Police Recruit Diamond Dickerson is worthy of retention and will be a productive member of the NHPD in the months and years to come.”

He also made a technical argument: Since Dickerson had not yet been given the opportunity to take a re-test of the pursuit and defensive driving skills, “the alleged failure to meet the training standard is premature and thus not ready for review by the” Board of Police Commissioners.

The commissioners were as interested in Dickerson’s character as in the the handbook’s standards, and asked the recruit what advice he would give someone starting the training.

“Don’t be discouraged, bond with the people in the academy, work hard, stay focussed, and try to sleep,” Dickerson said. He remained calm and composed during the hearing. He acknowledged his shortcomings.  “This is my community,” he concluded. “I deserve to be here.”

In the end, what also carried the day for Dickerson was that he passed his final exam two weeks ago with an 87.

Commissioner Evelise Ribeiro said she was disinclined to vote for termination unless Dickerson’s failure “was more egregious.”

She asked if technically that success on the final negated previous failures.

“It’s just one more test,” replied Campbell.

“The final exam counts [should count] a lot more than a test. It’s kind of a tipping point,” argued Commissioner Donald Walker.

“This seems like a unique situation,” said Commissioner Kenneth Diaz. “He has it in his heart to be an officer.”

After the unanimous vote not to recommend dismissal, Dickerson declined comment. He is under academy restraints, said Segar.

The attorney praised the result and said he “appreciated the degree of attention and scrutiny the board gave to the case.”

Casanova said that while he remains concerned about potential erosion of academy standards, the hearing’s result means that he is pleased to be bringing 100 percent of the class’s initial recruits to graduation.

Campbell termed the proceeding “fair.”

The discussion highlighted the need to re-evaluate standards and potentially to “revise the handbook,” he said. “Do you really want to dismiss somebody when they hit a cone?”

Comments

posted by: Dwightstreeter on May 10, 2017  3:48pm

Avoiding knocking over a cone is not in my top ten list of things I’d want in a police officer.
  Knowing how to de-escalate a situation would be tops.
  Avoiding any use of violence would be right next to it.
  Keeping an upset person safe is another good skill.
  Not using a taser, pepper spray or an attack dog are also on my list.
  Most important of all: Do NOT fire your weapon at a human being unless you absolutely have no other options.
  Standards in the Academy are important; preserving and not harming human life is the top priority.
  I hope the NHPD reads this.

posted by: Samuel T. Ross-Lee on May 10, 2017  4:32pm

Dwightstreeter, well said.  Enough said.

The Rev. Mr. Samuel T. Ross-Lee

posted by: T-ski1417 on May 10, 2017  4:39pm

@DS

Unless that cone represents your vehicle or a pedestrian he struck because he cannot drive, also this was one of 6 failures. Since we don’t know what the other failures were how do you know if he didn’t initially fail one of the topics you mentioned.

I’m sure he is a nice kid but you have standards in place for a reason and if you allow this now the potential for this in the future to affect the quality of potential officers. I’m curious to know how many recruits in the past were given this courtesy.

Not everyone is cut out to be a police officer, that’s just part of life. It’s like giving out a trophy to a kid for second place. Now for his whole career he has to walk around knowing he really didn’t deserve to graduate with his fellow recruits who managed to not fail 6 tests.

Shame really…

posted by: eliantonio on May 10, 2017  4:47pm

Why not make him repeat the course just like most schools would make a student repeat a grade if they fail to meet the standards for matriculation?
Social promotion for first responders and those who are trusted to maintain the safety of the public is not a good thing.

posted by: new havener on May 10, 2017  5:22pm

I’m sure a differing opinion would be put forth if, say, rather than using a cone, personal property was substituted, say a tricycle, maybe with a kid on it, was hit with the police vehicle while training. But that would be unrealistic, let’s replace the kid on a tricycle with a cone and see how he does. Ooops.

That’s why there are standards to be met. And cones.

Oh yeah, I had it my heart to be an astronaut. Then a cowboy. Didn’t work out. Sometimes dreams don’t come true, and that’s OK.

posted by: Jenni on May 10, 2017  8:26pm

Congratulations to Diamond!! He is a good kid, & will be an excellent cop.

posted by: Sincerity on May 10, 2017  9:15pm

I have read the article on recruit Diamond Dickerson atleast twice and the third time I had to look at it from the perspective of who was doing the analysis.

Both Campbell and Casanova we all know were not the shining beacon affixed atop of the mountain when they were trudging their way within the infrastructure of the NHPD academy onto the streets of New Haven.

To be quite honest the current rank and status of both Casanova and Campbell should not be mistakened for their being superior intelligence wise but for more of being in the right place politically and marginally meeting the requirements of the rank of supervisor.

I believe this officer will be a fine officer who is from the community and is disciplined enough to fulfill his responsibilities to protect and serve as he will attest to when he swears under oath on Friday evening.

AC’s Casanova and Campbell, especially Casanova you were given second chances as you made your way within the rank and file.

Recruit Dickerson I surmise has come away from this tribunal a better Man, Police Officer and hopefully the face of changing the negative perception of “Community Policing” which has turned into an epidemic in our urban community.

“Good Luck Officer Diamond Dickerson of the New Haven Police Department”.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on May 10, 2017  9:31pm

After Dickerson failed his sixth — he hit a cone in the “backing portion” of the pursuit and defensive driving skills test — Campbell, according to the recruit handbook, was compelled to call for his dismissal.

I was told that NYPD and some other states,That if this happens.They put them on foot patrol.