Stetson Librarian Wins Another Award

by Staff | May 8, 2017 7:29 am

(1) Comment | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Dixwell

Stetson Branch Manager Diane Brown received the Connecticut Library Association 2017 Special Achievement Award as part of the 126th CLA Annual Conference.

Brown received the award Friday as part of the conference event which was held in Groton. The theme of the conference was “Uncharted Waters: Navigating the Changing Tides in Librarianship.”



Having served the Stetson Branch for the past 11 years, Brown received the “I Love My Librarian” award in 2015 from The American Librarian Association for her outstanding work in building lasting partnerships to provide services and programming to library patrons, noted a press release. (Read about that here.) Most notably she collaborated with several community-based organizations to develop a series of on-going programming for youth, entitled, “Teach Them While They Are Young.” Her commitment to the community she serves is remarkable and goes well beyond the walls of Stetson Branch Library and her profession as a librarian.



The Special Achievement Award honors a person who has implemented a significant project or initiated an innovative program during the past year.