Cop’s Discrimination Complaint Upheld

Finnegan Schick Photo New Haven police reassigned a sergeant running the East Shore district because an alder there objected to having a Latino in charge of the neighborhood, a state human rights agency has concluded.

The conclusion comes in the form of a report by the state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities (CHRO) on a complaint filed by New Haven Sgt. Wilfredo Cruz.

Cruz complained to the CHRO that the department removed him as East Shore district manager on Sept. 11, 2016 because of his ethnicity.

He charged that Annex Alder and State Rep. Al Paolillo Jr. pressed police brass to transfer Cruz.

“There is sufficient evidence to support a finding of reasonable cause that [New Haven] removed [Cruz] from the District Manager position in whole or in part because he is Hispanic,” CHRO investigator David L. Kent wrote in the report, a draft finding of reasonable cause, signed June 22.

“From the very beginning, Paolillo made it well known his disdain for [Cruz] holding the position of District Manager and the fact that he was Hispanic. ... [T]he investigator cannot ignore the serious nature of Paolillo’s expressed, ongoing intent and its likely impact on the removal of [Cruz] from the District Manager position.”

That finding gives Cruz, who is represented by former city Corporation Counsel Patricia Cofrancesco, grounds to sue the city. Cruz and Paolillo did not respond Tuesday afternoon to requests for comment for this article. Cruz is currently assigned as a patrol sergeant.

The report comes at a time when the Board of Alders, led by Paolillo, has claimed more control over management decisions at the police department.

Pressure From A Pol

Thomas Breen Photo Then-Police Chief Dean Esserman appointed Cruz to the district manager position on Feb. 22, 2015.

At the time, according to Kent’s findings of fact, “Esserman told [Cruz] that Alderman Paolillo (Italian) was not in favor of [Cruz] in the position because he was Hispanic. [Assistant Chief Luiz] Casanova told [Cruz] that Paolillo was going over Esserman’s head to City Hall to have [Cruz] removed.”

Esserman urged Cruz to meet with Paolillo over coffee. “I will have to get back to you,” the report quotes Paolillo as saying, and notes that Paolillo proceeded to ignore repeated calls and emails from Cruz as well as from two Latino assistant chiefs, Casanova and Al Vazquez.

The report states that Vazquez informed Cruz in February of 2016 that “he was going to be removed from the position of District Manager because of pressure from Paolillo.”

In September, then-Interim Police Chief Anthony Campbell sent Cruz a letter informing him he was being removed from the position. A white sergeant replaced him.

The report quotes Campbell as claiming that he acted because of complaints from citizens about Cruz’s “lack of responsiveness.” Kent wrote that he found no evidence that would make this claim “credible,” such as any written documentation of complaints. He did find “positive documents” from the public about Cruz’s performance, as well as “positive testimony” about it from Casanova. Campbell has since publicly defended Paolillo, who in turn publicly praised Campbell in his quest to become chief.

In a footnote to his decision, Kent dismisses the argument that the city “has no culpability” because unlike Paolillo, Campbell “harbored no discriminatory animus.”

“[I]t is enough that the City recognizes that Paolillo was motivated by such animus and that [Campbell] became the instrument to effectuate that intent,” he wrote.

Increased Oversight On Cop Policy

Alder Paolillo succeeded this week in convincing his colleagues to vote to override a mayoral veto and give the Board of Alders more say in the management of the police department.

The alders passed ten policy amendments as part of the new city budget. One the amendments declares that the police department “shall not expend any funds for new Lieutenants nor reassign any Sergeants until a deployment plan for patrol cops and supervisors has been presented to and discussed with the Board of Alders.” Another holds that “before any funds in police and fire overtime above 1 million dollars may be released, the Department will need to get Board of Alders approval.” Paolillo led the charge for those measures.

Mayor Toni Harp vetoed all ten amendments. She argued that, among other reasons, they improperly gave alders too much say over day-to-day management of the police department.

Paolillo was the only alder to speak on the subject from the floor Monday night at a special meeting called to override the mayor’s veto. He argued that the city charter gives the alders the powers contained in the amendments. The alders voted 25-0 to override the veto. (Click here for a full story including both sides’ arguments.)

The alders also have been working for years to raft a new citizen oversight review panel to handle charges of police misconduct, under a directive contained in a 2013 charter revision vote that they promoted. This quest has moved more slowly; the alders took three years to craft a proposal to set up the body, and have stalled in moving that proposal forward.

Comments

posted by: Timothy G. ORourke Jr. on June 27, 2017  5:54pm

If proved true, this Alder is certainly just looking out for his own interests, which as the article suggests, may be racist.  This certainly would militate against the notion that the legislative branch has a right to grab so much power. On a happier note, so nice to see pictured Luitenatant Holly.  I wish that she was still on the force.

posted by: Booksmarts on June 27, 2017  6:13pm

I’m not surprised this happened. But I am surprised Paolillo was so brazen about it. A smart racist voter should elect someone who can represent their biased preferences in a way that doesn’t cost the city big bucks in legal settlements. Seems that’s not what the Annex voters got.

posted by: budman on June 27, 2017  6:21pm

Vote them out.  I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. This corrupt Board of Alders MUST be voted out!

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on June 27, 2017  6:37pm

From the very beginning, Paolillo made it well known his disdain for [Cruz] holding the position of District Manager and the fact that he was Hispanic. ... [T]he investigator cannot ignore the serious nature of Paolillo’s expressed, ongoing intent and its likely impact on the removal of [Cruz] from the District Manager position.”

Looks like he showing his true colors.I wonder what he thinks about Black People.like I said Timothy G. ORourke Jr..the view of people of color did not magically change.Paolillo should step down.

posted by: Honest in New Haven on June 27, 2017  7:43pm

Thank you for exposing Paolillo for the redneck that he is!  This guy pretends to be even-handed, and an advocate for good government—what a crock of sh——!  Unfortunately, it looks like he represents a district that endorses this.  Like Trump, Paolillo will play to his “base” regardless of their racist views.  He has no place in our state legislature let alone the BOA.  Get his ass out of office.  Question: when a house fire happens in the East Shore, should the Black and Hispanic firefighter stay at the firehouse?????

posted by: beyonddiscussion on June 27, 2017  9:06pm

It wasn’t Paolillo who moved to rein in this inept Mayor, it was the entire Board of Alders, a majority of whom are black and Hispanic. This story coming out the day after Harp suffered a crushing blow to her patronage machine smells very much like a calculated retaliatory strike. Paolillo is the most honest and decent person, as well as the most courageous,  I have met in this city, and I am sure he will be vindicated. I never thought I’d say it, but it’s time to vote Paca.

posted by: Nadine H on June 27, 2017  9:16pm

Sgt. Cruz is an excellent officer and was a great district manager, so when rumblings of his removal because of performance started, I knew that wasn’t true. AMAZED that a racist act this blatant was allowed to go forward and that our new chief carried it out!

This is an instance where I fully understand whatever further actions Sgt. Cruz decides to take…

So if this is how Alder Paolillo really feels, how can he stand working with his fellow alders of Latinx heritage and does that extend to the black members of the board as well???