Looney, Lemar: Fix A DREAM Loophole

by Markeshia Ricks | Feb 7, 2017 3:15 pm

Hartford—New Haven legislators and advocates joined a crowd at an hours-long legislative hearing to support the idea of making more financial aid available to undocumented students — aid from a fund those students already pay into.

The Higher Education Committee of the Connecticut General Assembly heard from advocates Tuesday on two bills, House Bill 7000: An Act Equalizing Access to Student Generated Financial Aid and Senate Bill 17: An Act Assisting Students Without Legal Immigration Status with the Cost of College. The proposals would allow undocumented students matriculating at state colleges and universities — popularly called “DREAMers” — to have access to funds to help pay for school that they currently can’t access because of their immigration status.

State colleges and universities have sought guidance from legislators in the form of a law that explicitly allows them to offer equal access to the money.

Connecticut state colleges and universities set aside a percentage of the tuition that all students, regardless of immigration status, pay to attend school. That money goes into a fund to provide merit-based academic scholarships as well to help needier students afford college. The money is known as “institutional aid.” State colleges and universities have to set aside at least 15 percent, but some set aside even more, testified Connecticut State Colleges & Universities (CSCU) President Mark E. Ojakian.

But only documented U.S. citizens are currently allowed to access those funds. The two bills up for consideration, one of which is sponsored by New Haven State Sen. Martin Looney, would change that. Looney Tuesday pointed out to his fellow lawmakers that the state already has a track record of passing “compassionate, fair and pragmatic” legislation to ease the burden of college going for undocumented students.

In 2011, the General Assembly eased restrictions that allowed undocumented students who attended all four years of high school in the state to qualify for in-state tuition. In 2015, it expanded the law to allow undocumented students who have attended high school for just two years to qualify for in-state tuition. Looney said passing legislation to allow undocumented students access to institutional aid is a logical next step, and would be good for the state’s economic future.

“Many of these students have lived in our state virtually their entire lives,” Looney said. “They are our neighbors and our children’s friends and classmates and have no memory of life anywhere else besides Connecticut. They also are a significant part of our future. Students who get their degrees from public universities and colleges in Connecticut are more likely to build careers in Connecticut and make a life time commitment to remaining and working in Connecticut.”

New Haven State Rep. Roland Lemar said that it is “morally indefensible” to continue to keep undocumented students from tapping into funds that their tuition dollars help support.

“This is not taxpayer money,” he said. “They contribute their dollars to this pool and they should have access to it. It is morally indefensible to deny them access.”

Julie Kushner, Region 9A director for the UAW, had a different word to describe lawmakers not voting to support legislation in previous years that would allow students access to institutional aid: “cruel.”

She told lawmakers she was shocked when the bill made it out of the Senate only to die before going to a vote in the House of Representatives last year. But she was even more shocked by why lawmakers said they couldn’t support the bill.

“Too many members of the general assembly believed that if DREAMers were eligible for institutional aid it would take money away from ‘our kids,’” she said. “Well, they’re all ‘our kids’ if they’re in this state. But if you flip the argument on it’s head, we’re asking the DREAMers to subsidize our kids.”

College students from around the state, including Yale University, where 1,725 signatures in favor of the bills were submitted, came out universally to testify Tuesday in favor of allowing their fellow students access to institutional aid.

UConn Student Body President Daniel Byrd said that students at the university unanimously support the bill and consider it the obvious right thing to do.

“We don’t think that it’s fair,” that there are students who have part of their tuition set aside for institutional aid, but can’t access it, when they likely need it. “That’s theft.”

“We must make the next step forward,” Lemar said. “We must treat these students like every other student. It’s good public policy to expand access. The public benefit only increases when do so.”

Many speakers remained to be heard two hours into the hearing, none yet in opposition to the bill. The committee did not plan to take a vote on the legislation, but it might do so as early as Thursday.

