Driver Hits Toddler

by Staff | Jan 5, 2017 7:51 am

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

A 2 1/2-year-old girl was listed in “stable but critical” condition at the hospital after a driver hit her stroller on Goffe Street.

The crash occurred Wednesday at 6:07 p.m.

Here’s what happened, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman:

Cops were already nearby, investigating an unrelated accident in the Broadway-Goffe area, when they “heard a crash.”

They discovered that a 52-year-old driver from Woodbridge had struck the girl’s stroller as her mother pushed it across Goffe Street. The collision ejected the girl from the stroller, sending her to the pavement.

“The motorist immediately pulled over. A passing ambulance stopped. The EMTs began rendering aid to the young girl and rushed her to the Yale new Haven Pediatric Hospital Emergency Department,” Hartman wrote in a release.

The police department’s crash team is investigating; the driver is cooperating with the cops. No charges have been filed.