Drug Buyer Stabbed

A 41-year-old Branford man who came to Fair Haven looking to buy drugs ended up going to the hospital with stab wounds instead.

The incident occurred Sunday around 9:30 p.m. Here’s what happened, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman:

The man said he was looking for the drugs, on foot, near Ferry and Chambers streets.

“A woman approached him and asked if he wanted anything. She was about 40, had blond hair and carried a backpack. She wasn’t alone,” Hartman wrote in a release.

She had two accomplices waiting in a car. “She called them over. One, a thin man between 30 and 40 years old, sporting thin facial hair and an afro, asked [the man] for his money. His accomplice, who wore a mask covering his face, brandished a knife.” Then the men beat up the Branford man, stabbing him “several times” and “robbing him of twenty bucks and a pack of smokes.”

The victim went to a nearby gas station, where the clerk called the police. The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening tab wounds to his back and torso. The police are investigating.