DTC Supports Ellison For DNC Chair

by Markeshia Ricks | Feb 24, 2017 7:45 am

(2) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Politics

The votes have all been cast, .and U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota is the man New Haven Democrats want to lead the Democratic National Committee.

Local Democrats decided to wade into national party politics this week to press those Connecticut national committee members who will have an opportunity Saturday to vote for the next DNC chair. Connecticut has seven votes in the DNC chair contest.

The leading candidates in a crowded field are Ellison and former Obama administration Labor Secretary Tom Perez. Ellison represents the progressive wing of the party, while Perez is viewed by many as an establishment choice, the former allied with 2016 presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders, the latter with that of Hillary Clinton.

After a healthy debate earlier this week that included some people voting in person and others voting by e-mail before 4 p.m. Thursday, members of the Democratic Town Committee, mostly ward-level co-chairs, chose to back Ellison.

Following is a letter about the vote from Democratic Town Chair Vinnie Mauro Jr.:



Dear All,

I’m pleased to announce the results of our online poll: the New Haven DTC is supporting Keith Ellison for DNC chair and Maria Elena Durazo for one of the DNC vice chair slots.

The final vote was Keith Ellison 29, Thomas Perez 8 for Chair. Maria Elena Durazo was uncontested for Vice Chair.

I hope that no matter who wins the race for DNC chair, Democrats will come together for the battles ahead of us. But I’m proud that our DTC has decided to take a stand in favor of a strong progressive candidate who will make grassroots organizing central to our national strategy again. Thank you again to the platform committee for their leadership on this issue.

I have attached the letter of support that will be emailed to all CT delegates to the DNC. I also encourage you to share the letter on Facebook and other social media to get the word out.

I want to remind everyone that this is an action of support, not an official DTC endorsement. According to our bylaws, we cannot make official endorsements outside of our municipal conventions, and we cannot make official endorsements by email.

Thanks,

Vin