A Window On Renewal

José Vazquez and Juan Perez kept their balance steady, and put a circular touch on a budding upgrade of the Dwight neighborhood.

The pair were up in the air working with fellow crew members from Elm City Carpentry Thursday to put new exterior windows on the upper floors of the brick apartment building at the corner of Edgewood Avenue and Garden Street. It is one of 21 buildings spread out through the surrounding blocks and owned by Community Builders, part of Kensington Square, a federally subsidized apartment complex.

Community Builders is in the midst of a state-sponsored $8 million renovation of the buildings — some of them historic — that step by step, piece by piece, is giving a new shine to the neighborhood. (Read a full story about that here.)

On Thursday, the latest subtle touch involved replacing windows on the corner building where Vazquez and Perez were hard at work.

“We’re taking out a square window and putting in a circular one,” George Kelly (pictured) said as he watched the work from ground level.

The building previously had horizontal windows set into aluminum frames behind the circular brickwork on the building’s facade. The new windows were designed to fit right into the brick work. Besides looking attractive, they leak less that way, saving on energy costs, Kelly said.



