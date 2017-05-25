ECA Gets Its Fundraising On

by Staff | May 25, 2017 7:30 am

The following was contributed by Caroline Rosenstone, English teacher at the Educational Center for the Arts.

On May 20, parents of students from the Educational Center for the Arts (ECA) hosted a fundraiser to support the Creative Writing, Dance, Music, Theater, and Visual Arts Departments. The gathering was held at Amarante’s Sea Cliff.

ECA, a national model for arts education, is a half-time magnet arts high school located in New Haven’s arts district. ECA serves 26 surrounding school districts.

Music department students Ryan Murphy, Anton Kot, Matt Aranow, Joe Lampo, Jackson Roman, Kenijah Georges, Caleb Jackson, Rody Conway, Kaitlin Sepanek and Instructor Jim Martin seranaded attendees.

While student Marquel Murphy worked through a routine he had learned as a student in the dance department.