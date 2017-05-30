News item: Wounded Elephant Crushes, Kills Trophy Hunter (the Telegraph, via National Geographic)
Feel free to comment below, or submit your own cartoon in response (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)).
by| May 30, 2017 7:29 am
Post a Comment | E-mail the Author
Posted to: Arts & Culture, Funnies
News item: Wounded Elephant Crushes, Kills Trophy Hunter (the Telegraph, via National Geographic)
Feel free to comment below, or submit your own cartoon in response (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)).
If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .
Be the first to comment