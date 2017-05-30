Ecocide

by Zoe Matthiessen | May 30, 2017 7:29 am

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Funnies

News item: Wounded Elephant Crushes, Kills Trophy Hunter (the Telegraph, via National Geographic)

Feel free to comment below, or submit your own cartoon in response (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) ). Zoe Matthiessen is a New Haven-based artist.

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments