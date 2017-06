by Zoe Matthiessen | Jun 27, 2017 7:44 am

Feel free to comment with news articles discussing this issue. Here are a few to get the conversation going:

• Yellowstone Grizzlies Lose Federal Protection.

• Hunting hibernating bears and wolves legal?

Please take a moment to sign these petitions:

• Stop Trophy Hunting of Yellowstone Grizzly Bears

• Hunting Hibernating Animals Should Stay Illegal

• Keep The Bans On Killing Wolf Pups In Dens Hibernating Bears

Click here to see a larger image of this cartoon.



Zoe Matthiessen is a New Haven-based artist.