Ecocide: Job Creation

by Zoe Matthiessen | Nov 21, 2017 7:29 am

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Op-Art, Ecocide

CNN MONEY: Keystone XL pipeline would only create 35 permanent jobs. (In addition, Trump did not repeat an earlier promise that the steel to make the Keystone XL pipeline would be American. The White House has already backed away from that pledge, saying the new “BuyAmerican” rules for pipelines won’t apply to Keystone.) ECOWATCH: Massive Pipeline Leak Shows Why Nebraska Should Reject Keystone XL NYTIMES: With Big Spill to Clean, Pipeline Owner Seeks Keystone XL Approval Sign the petition here. Click here to see a larger version of this illustration. Zoe Matthiessen is a New Haven-based artist.

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments